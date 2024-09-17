Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: How Dak Prescott, Chris Jones and Others Perform in Week 2?

Ex-Mississippi State players pick up big wins and surprising defeats in the NFL's second week

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
A total of 12 former Mississippi State players were in action for NFL teams Sunday and Monday night. Here's how they fared:

Saints 44, Cowboys 19

Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott: Completed 27-of-39 passes for 292 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT and was sacked twice in the first loss of the season for Dallas.
DE Tyrus Wheat: Had two tackles, including one solo for the Cowboys.

Saints

LB Willie Gay Jr.: Had two tackles, including one solo in the 44-19 win.
DB J.T. Gray: Had one solo tackle in the Saints' big win over the Cowboys.

Packers 16, Colts 10

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis passes the ball as Elgton Jenkins blocks against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday,
Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis passes the ball as Elgton Jenkins blocks against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 16-10. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Packers

OG Elgton Jenkins: Helped the Packers rush for 261 yards, including 151 for Josh Jacobs.
LB Preston Smith: Recorded one tackle in the Packers' win of the season.

Jets 24 , Titans 17

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) stares past the line of scrimmage at the New York Jets offense.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) stares past the line of scrimmage at the New York Jets offense after making a play during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Titans

DT Jeffrey Simmons: Finished tied for third on the team with five tackles, including three solo.

Seahawks 23, Patriots 20 (OT)

Seahawks

OT Charles Cross: Helped Seahawks gain 358 total yards on offense against the Patriots.

Commanders 21, Giants 18

Commanders

CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.: Did not play against the Giants. Underwent surgery Friday to repair the ulanr collaterla ligament in his right thumb.

Browns 18, Jaguars 13

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) kicks a field goal as punter Logan Cooke (9) holds.
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) kicks a field goal as punter Logan Cooke (9) holds during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars

P Logan Cooke: Had three punts that averaged 52 yards each and one touchback.

Raiders 26, Ravens 23

Raiders

CB Decamerion Richardson: Did not play because of a lingering hamstring injury. He has missed both games to start the season.

Chiefs 26, Bengals 25

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95).
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chiefs

DT Chris Jones: Had one tackle and 0.5 sacks, but was still a disruptive force against the Bengals.

Texans 19, Bears 13

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at NRG Stadium.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Bears

DE Montez Sweat: Played against the Texans, but did not record any tackles or sacks.

Falcons 22, Eagles 21

Eagles

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) after a catch
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) after a catch during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

CB Darius Slay: Had five tackles (three solo) in the Eagles' last-second loss at home.

