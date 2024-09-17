Bulldogs in NFL: How Dak Prescott, Chris Jones and Others Perform in Week 2?
A total of 12 former Mississippi State players were in action for NFL teams Sunday and Monday night. Here's how they fared:
Saints 44, Cowboys 19
Cowboys
QB Dak Prescott: Completed 27-of-39 passes for 292 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT and was sacked twice in the first loss of the season for Dallas.
DE Tyrus Wheat: Had two tackles, including one solo for the Cowboys.
Saints
LB Willie Gay Jr.: Had two tackles, including one solo in the 44-19 win.
DB J.T. Gray: Had one solo tackle in the Saints' big win over the Cowboys.
Packers 16, Colts 10
Packers
OG Elgton Jenkins: Helped the Packers rush for 261 yards, including 151 for Josh Jacobs.
LB Preston Smith: Recorded one tackle in the Packers' win of the season.
Jets 24 , Titans 17
Titans
DT Jeffrey Simmons: Finished tied for third on the team with five tackles, including three solo.
Seahawks 23, Patriots 20 (OT)
Seahawks
OT Charles Cross: Helped Seahawks gain 358 total yards on offense against the Patriots.
Commanders 21, Giants 18
Commanders
CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.: Did not play against the Giants. Underwent surgery Friday to repair the ulanr collaterla ligament in his right thumb.
Browns 18, Jaguars 13
Jaguars
P Logan Cooke: Had three punts that averaged 52 yards each and one touchback.
Raiders 26, Ravens 23
Raiders
CB Decamerion Richardson: Did not play because of a lingering hamstring injury. He has missed both games to start the season.
Chiefs 26, Bengals 25
Chiefs
DT Chris Jones: Had one tackle and 0.5 sacks, but was still a disruptive force against the Bengals.
Texans 19, Bears 13
Bears
DE Montez Sweat: Played against the Texans, but did not record any tackles or sacks.
Falcons 22, Eagles 21
Eagles
CB Darius Slay: Had five tackles (three solo) in the Eagles' last-second loss at home.
