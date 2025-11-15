Cowbell Corner

Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Mississippi State at Missouri

The Bulldogs are on the road for the final time this regular season as their opportunities to reach bowl eligibility are diminishing quickly.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Linebacker Nevaeh Sanders (#37) during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Linebacker Nevaeh Sanders (#37) during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics
Kickoff between Mississippi State and Missouri isn't until much later Saturday and there are some other games that'll take place before then.

We'll have it all covered here. But for now, here's everything you need to know about Mississippi State at Missouri.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Mississippi State will have both offensive tackle Albert Reese IV and quarterback Blake Shapen available for today’s game. Both are expected to start.

Missouri’s report hasn’t changed this week. Quarterback Sam Horn is out and Deau Pribula is listed as doubtful. That means we’ll likely see freshman Matt Zollers start at quarterback for Missouri.

Depth Charts

Here is Mississippi State’s depth chart for today’s game.

Mississippi State official depth chart vs. Missouri
Mississippi State official depth chart vs. Missouri / Mississippi State Athletics

Here is Missouri’s depth chart for today’s game.

Missouri's official depth chart vs. Mississippi State
Missouri's official depth chart vs. Mississippi State / Missouri Athletics

Updated Weather Forecast

The weather forecast hasn’t changed much overnight. From the National Weather Service, “Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.”

Mississippi State Uniforms

Mississippi State Captains

The Bulldogs captains will be linebacker Nic Mitchell, offensive tackle Albert Reese IV and linebacker Malick Sylla.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Missouri

  • Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC) at Missouri tigers (6-3, 2-3 SEC)
  • When: 6:45 p.m., Saturday
  • Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Missouri leads the all-time series 3-2
  • Last Meeting: Missouri 39, Mississippi State 20 (November 23, 2024)
  • Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Georgia, 41-21
  • Last time out, Tigers: lost to No. 3 Texas A&M, 38-17

Predictions, Projections, Odds

Taylor's Prediction

Missouri 31, Mississippi State 17. In summary, the Tigers are elite at running the ball and the Bulldogs haven't shown an ability to slow down anyone's rushing attack other than Texas and Alcorn State.

EA CFB 26 Simulation

Missouri 7, Mississippi State 6

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Missouri
Projected Margin: 11.4
Win Probability: 76 percent
Projected Score: 33-22

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122)
Missouri: -7.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Mississippi State: +220
Missouri: -270

Total

Over: 51.5 (-112)
Under: 51.5 (-108)

Taylor Hodges
