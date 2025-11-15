Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Mississippi State at Missouri
Kickoff between Mississippi State and Missouri isn't until much later Saturday and there are some other games that'll take place before then.
We'll have it all covered here. But for now, here's everything you need to know about Mississippi State at Missouri.
Preview Stories
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State will have both offensive tackle Albert Reese IV and quarterback Blake Shapen available for today’s game. Both are expected to start.
Missouri’s report hasn’t changed this week. Quarterback Sam Horn is out and Deau Pribula is listed as doubtful. That means we’ll likely see freshman Matt Zollers start at quarterback for Missouri.
Depth Charts
Here is Mississippi State’s depth chart for today’s game.
Here is Missouri’s depth chart for today’s game.
Updated Weather Forecast
The weather forecast hasn’t changed much overnight. From the National Weather Service, “Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.”
Mississippi State Uniforms
Mississippi State Captains
The Bulldogs captains will be linebacker Nic Mitchell, offensive tackle Albert Reese IV and linebacker Malick Sylla.
How to Watch: Mississippi State at Missouri
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC) at Missouri tigers (6-3, 2-3 SEC)
- When: 6:45 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Missouri leads the all-time series 3-2
- Last Meeting: Missouri 39, Mississippi State 20 (November 23, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Georgia, 41-21
- Last time out, Tigers: lost to No. 3 Texas A&M, 38-17
Predictions, Projections, Odds
Taylor's Prediction
Missouri 31, Mississippi State 17. In summary, the Tigers are elite at running the ball and the Bulldogs haven't shown an ability to slow down anyone's rushing attack other than Texas and Alcorn State.
EA CFB 26 Simulation
Missouri 7, Mississippi State 6
SP+ Projection
Projected Winner: Missouri
Projected Margin: 11.4
Win Probability: 76 percent
Projected Score: 33-22
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122)
Missouri: -7.5 (+100)
Moneyline
Mississippi State: +220
Missouri: -270
Total
Over: 51.5 (-112)
Under: 51.5 (-108)