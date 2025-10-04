Cowbell Corner

Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M

The Bulldogs are still looking for Jeff Lebby's first SEC win of his tenure and are headed to a stadium just as loud as Davis Wade.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Live Mascot Bully XXII during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Live Mascot Bully XXII during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics
In this story:

It's another gameday, but for the first time in about a month Mississippi State is playing away from Davis Wade Stadium.

The Bulldogs (4-1, 0-1 SEC) will face No. 6 Texas A&M later tonight at Kyle Field, one of the loudest stadiums in college football with a 100,000-plus capacity.

Mississippi State is also coming off its first loss of the season, 41-34 in overtime to No. 15 Tennessee. The Aggies, meanwhile, put on a great showing against Auburn to win 16-10.

Preview Stories

Student-Athlete Availability Report

The gameday report will be released 90 minutes before kickoff, but here's the report released Friday. We'll update this with the gameday report when it becomes available.

Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M Friday Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M Friday Student-Athlete Availability Report / SEC

Updated Weather Forecast

The weather forecast has remained, basically, the same as yesterday. It’s a sunny day in College Station, Texas with a high near 89 and a slight east wind of 5-10 miles per hour. The forecast tonight is clear skies with a low of 67.

Depth Charts

Here is Mississippi State’s depth chart for today’s game:

Mississippi State's Week 6 official depth chart vs. Texas A&M.
Mississippi State's Week 6 official depth chart vs. Texas A&M. / Mississippi State Athletics

Here is Texas A&M’s depth chart for today’s game:

Texas A&M Depth Chart vs. Mississippi State
Texas A&M Depth Chart vs. Mississippi State / Texas A&M Athletics

Mississippi State's Uniforms

Mississippi State Captains

Mississippi State’s captains will be offensive linemen Canon Boone and Jacoby Jackson, and safety Hunter Washington.

How to watch: Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 6 Texas A&M (4-0, 1-0 SEC)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday|
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Texas A&M leads the all-time series 9-8
Last Meeting: Texas A&M 34, Mississippi 24 (October 19, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 15 Tennessee, 41-34 OT
Last time out, Aggies: def. Auburn, 16-10

Predictions

Taylor’s Prediction

Mississippi State 38, No. 6 Texas A&M 31

EA CFB 26 Simulation Results

This week’s simulated game produced the first loss, but did show a potential pathway to a win against the Aggies.

Bill Connelly’s SP+ Projections

  • Projected winner: Texas A&M
  • Projected margin: 4.9
  • Win probability: 62 percent
  • Projected score: 30-25

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football