Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M
It's another gameday, but for the first time in about a month Mississippi State is playing away from Davis Wade Stadium.
The Bulldogs (4-1, 0-1 SEC) will face No. 6 Texas A&M later tonight at Kyle Field, one of the loudest stadiums in college football with a 100,000-plus capacity.
Mississippi State is also coming off its first loss of the season, 41-34 in overtime to No. 15 Tennessee. The Aggies, meanwhile, put on a great showing against Auburn to win 16-10.
Preview Stories
Student-Athlete Availability Report
The gameday report will be released 90 minutes before kickoff, but here's the report released Friday. We'll update this with the gameday report when it becomes available.
Updated Weather Forecast
The weather forecast has remained, basically, the same as yesterday. It’s a sunny day in College Station, Texas with a high near 89 and a slight east wind of 5-10 miles per hour. The forecast tonight is clear skies with a low of 67.
Depth Charts
Here is Mississippi State’s depth chart for today’s game:
Here is Texas A&M’s depth chart for today’s game:
Mississippi State's Uniforms
Mississippi State Captains
Mississippi State’s captains will be offensive linemen Canon Boone and Jacoby Jackson, and safety Hunter Washington.
How to watch: Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M
Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 6 Texas A&M (4-0, 1-0 SEC)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday|
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Texas A&M leads the all-time series 9-8
Last Meeting: Texas A&M 34, Mississippi 24 (October 19, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 15 Tennessee, 41-34 OT
Last time out, Aggies: def. Auburn, 16-10
Predictions
Taylor’s Prediction
Mississippi State 38, No. 6 Texas A&M 31
EA CFB 26 Simulation Results
This week’s simulated game produced the first loss, but did show a potential pathway to a win against the Aggies.
Bill Connelly’s SP+ Projections
- Projected winner: Texas A&M
- Projected margin: 4.9
- Win probability: 62 percent
- Projected score: 30-25