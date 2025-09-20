Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about NIU at Mississippi State
Mississippi State will be looking to start 4-0 for just the eighth time in school history and first since 2014.
That’s a pretty good omen about the rest of the season, if we’re comparing things to the Mississippi State that was the first-ever top-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings.
These Bulldogs have a long ways to go to reach the heights of that Bulldog team and it the path continues against a program building a reputation as a giant-killer/upset machine.
Northern Illinois, you may have heard, beat No. 5 Notre Dame last season in South Bend, Ind. and, 22 years ago today, beat No. 21 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
The Bulldogs should hope Mark Twain's famous saying about history not repeating, but rhyming instead isn't accurate. Because the rhyme could look like this:
The Crimson Tide? Sunk.
The Fighting Irish? Kerplunk.
The ‘Dawgs got punked.
Below you’ll find all of the information needed for today’s game, including an updated weather report, depth charts for both teams, tv listing information and predictions.
Preview Stories
Updated Weather Forecast
Here's the updated weather forecast from the National Weather Service for Saturday:
"A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind."
Depth Charts
Here’s Mississippi State’s depth chart for today’s game:
Here’s Northern Illinois’s depth chart for today’s game:
Mississippi State Captains
Mississippi State’s three captains for this week’s game against Northern Illinois will be DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones, offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson and safety Duke Johnson.
How to Watch: Northern Illinois at Mississippi State
Who: Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0)
When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: First meeting.
Last Meeting: n/a
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alcorn State, 63-0
Last time out, Huskies : lost to Maryland, 20-9
Predictions
Taylor’s Prediction
In summary, this game will be a lot closer than people think it will, but Mississippi State will win the game. You can read the full prediction here.
EA CFB 26 Simulation Results
Bill Connelly’s SP+ Projections
Projected winner: Mississippi State
Projected margin: 21.6
Win probability: 91 percent
Projected score: 35-13