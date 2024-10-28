How to Watch: Mississippi State Hosts UMass
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State has just four games left to play in the college football season and get their best chance at picking up its second win of the season Saturday at home.
The Bulldogs will host UMass at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The Minutemen are consistently ranked in the bottom 10 standings of college football. Statistically, UMass ranks 112th in total offense, but does rank in the top 40 in total defense.
It’s clear to everyone that Mississippi State should be expected to win, and the Bulldogs share a similar feeling since the school scheduled its homecoming for this weekend.
But expecting the Bulldogs to win a game they should hasn’t exactly worked out this year. See the Toledo game.
So, Mississippi State can’t overlook the Minutemen. Here’s how to watch and listen to the Bulldogs take on UMass this weekend:
How to Watch: University of Massachusetts at Mississippi State
Who: Massachusetts Minutemen (2-6, 0-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5 SEC)
When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday, November 2
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)
Series: Mississippi State leads the all-time series history against UMass 2-0.
Last meeting: Nov. 4, 2017 (Mississippi State won 34-23)
Last time out, MSU: Lost 58-23 to Arkansas
Last time out, UMass: Arkansas lost 35-9 to South Carolina.