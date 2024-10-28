Cowbell Corner

How to Watch: Mississippi State Hosts UMass

The Bulldogs are heavy favorites in their last non-conference game of the season, but that doesn't guarantee them a win

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) reacts after a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) reacts after a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State has just four games left to play in the college football season and get their best chance at picking up its second win of the season Saturday at home.

The Bulldogs will host UMass at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The Minutemen are consistently ranked in the bottom 10 standings of college football. Statistically, UMass ranks 112th in total offense, but does rank in the top 40 in total defense.

It’s clear to everyone that Mississippi State should be expected to win, and the Bulldogs share a similar feeling since the school scheduled its homecoming for this weekend.

But expecting the Bulldogs to win a game they should hasn’t exactly worked out this year. See the Toledo game.

So, Mississippi State can’t overlook the Minutemen. Here’s how to watch and listen to the Bulldogs take on UMass this weekend:

How to Watch: University of Massachusetts at Mississippi State

Who: Massachusetts Minutemen (2-6, 0-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5 SEC)

When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday, November 2

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)

Series: Mississippi State leads the all-time series history against UMass 2-0.

Last meeting: Nov. 4, 2017 (Mississippi State won 34-23)

Last time out, MSU: Lost 58-23 to Arkansas

Last time out, UMass: Arkansas lost 35-9 to South Carolina.

