Mississippi State earns commitment of Florida offensive lineman
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State offensive lineman Cam’Ron Thompson is the latest 2026 prospect to buy into offensive lineman coach Phil Loadholt’s vision.
Thompson, a 6-foot-3, 300 pound interior lineman from Havana, Florida, is the No. 1,610 overall prospect in the nation, No. 134 among interior linemen and No. 178 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247sports.
He pledges to the Bulldogs over 21 other programs such as Auburn, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and many others.
Thompson's commitment comes after the Bulldogs got in the game a little later than most just over 30 days ago, but proved that genuine bonds on the recruiting trail can still be forged quickly.
Mississippi State is now up to 26 total commitments for the 2026 cycle headlined by 4-star wide receiver Zayion Cotton from Grenada.
Since Loadholt joined the coaching staff this offseason, he has completely flipped the offensive line room with nine new transfers and five incoming freshmen. The Bulldogs have pledges from five offensive lineman in this cycle alone with Sunday's addition of Thompson.
Bulldogs 2026 Commitment List
ATH Jaiden Taylor, 6-foot-0, 180 lbs., Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.)
QB Brodie McWhorter, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Cass HS (Kingston, Ga.)
RB Jaeden Hill, 6-foot-0, 220 lbs., Tupelo HS (Tupelo, Miss.)
WR Camden Capehart, 5-foot-8, 145 lbs., Winnsboro (Winnsboro, Texas)
DL Kaleb Morris, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., Mary G. Montgomery (Semmes, Ala.)
OT Charles Humphrey, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs., Bearden (Memphis, Tenn.)
TE Adam Land, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., A. Crawford Mosley (Panama City, Fla.)
CB Camron Brown, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)
S Antavius Watts, 6-foot-0, 185 lbs., Carver (Columbus, Ga.)
S Kolby Barrett, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., Baylor School (Alcoa, Tenn.)
OT Dylan Steen, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs., St. Thomas Aquinas (Miami, Fla.)
LB Maurice Jones, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.)
OT Jayden Ross, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs., Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.)
TE Luke Hutchinson, 6-foot-3.5, 235 lbs., MBA (Nashville, Tenn.)
S Jax Pope, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Buford (Buford, Ga.)
WR Zion Crumpton, 6-foot-1, 163 lbs., Carver (Montgomery, Ala.)
LB Caleb Triplett, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs., D'lberville (D'lberville, Miss.)
DL Davon Young, 6-foot-3, 282 lbs., Theodore (Mobile, Ala.)
CB Terrell Johnson, Holmes County Central (Lexington, Miss.)
WR Jayden Cration, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs., Canton (Canton, Miss.)
TE Zayion Cotton, 6-foot-5, 205 lbs., Grenada (Grenada, Miss.)
OL Dalton Toothman, 6-foot-5, 290 lbs., Vancleave (Vancleave, Miss.)
DE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs., South Pike HS (Magnolia, Miss.)
K Hayden Chambers, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs., Fort Payne HS (Fort Payne, Ala.)
S Tomareo Johnson, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., Pascagoula HS (Pascagoula, Miss.)
OL Cam'Ron Thompson, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Gadsen Country HS (Havana, Fla.)