What Went Right for Mississippi State Against Florida?
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State fans should begin preparing for a long season after losing at home 45-28 to Florida.
It’s the Bulldogs’ third-straight loss and to make things worse, the schedule isn’t going to get any easier with their next games being against No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Georgia.
But, as I’ve said after Mississippi State’s last two losses, there are always positive takeaways from a game, no matter if the team wins or loses.
So, here’s some of the things that went right for Mississippi State against Florida:
Mississippi State Offense: What went right?
Running the ball. In a nice coincidental case of symmetry, the Bulldogs ran for the exact same number of yards as they did throwing the ball (240 yards). Mississippi State hadn’t ran for more than 66 yards against an FBS team this season. It helped that Florida’s run defense is about as bad as the Bulldogs’ but it’s good to see them take advantage of an opponent’s weakness like that.
Mississippi State Defense: What went right?
First drive of second half. The best moment of the game for Mississippi State’s defense came on the Gators’ second half opening drive. The Bulldogs had ended the first half with a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 14 points and holding Florida scoreless to start the second half would be key to any comeback. The Bulldogs allowed just eight yards on the possession, forcing a three-and-out. However they managed to pull that off, they need to replicate it more often.
Mississippi State Special Teams: What went right?
Booth’s big kick return. Following Florida’s first touchdown, Davon Booth returned the ensuing kickoff to near midfield. That gave Mississippi State’s offense better field position and took advantage with a nine-play drive that, fittingly enough, ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Booth, tying the game at 7-7.