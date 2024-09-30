Mississippi State at Georgia Game Time Announced
Mississippi State football has one of the toughest schedules and, arguably, just played the best team it’ll face all season long.
The list of teams better than then-No. 1 Texas isn’t very long, if any. An argument could be made for newly-minted No. 1 Alabama, but the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide won’t play each other this season. An argument could also be made for Mississippi State’s next opponent, No. 5 Georgia.
The Bulldogs are on a bye this week and will travel to Athens, Ga. the following Saturday. With the new flex-time scheduling this season, kickoff between Georgia and Mississippi State was an unanswered question.
That question has been answered.
The SEC’s two Bulldog teams will meet next Saturday, October 12, at 3:15 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.
That’s the exact same channel and timeslot for Mississippi State’s game last week against Texas. Maybe there’s some luck in that for Mississippi State and its able to pull off the upset.
Mississippi State came close against the Longhorns, so why not Georgia?
Georgia and Mississippi State last played in the 2022 season when Georgia won 45-19 and Georgia currently holds a four-game win streak against Mississippi State. The last time the maroon and white Bulldogs won was in 2010, 24-12. Before then, Mississippi State hadn’t won a game against Georgia since 1974.
The odds will be stacked against Mississippi State, but if it was able to make Texas sweat, it’s even less crazier now to think Mississippi State could do it against Georgia.