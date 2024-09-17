Can Mississippi State Stop Florida’s Rushing Game Despite Size Disadvantage?
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State hasn’t had much success stopping opposing offenses from running the ball. The Bulldogs rank 122nd out of 133 FBS teams in rushing defense.
There’s a chance that things won’t be getting any better Saturday against Florida.
Flashback two weeks ago when Arizona State racked up 364 total rushing yards against Mississippi State. One thing that stood out was the significant size difference between the Sun Devils’ offensive line that had an average weight of 316 lbs. and the Bulldogs’ defensive line that had an average weight of 298 lbs.
Florida’s starting offensive line has an average weight of 322 lbs. Unless the Bulldogs get some key players back healthy, they’re going to be out-sized again.
Getting Kalvin Dinkins would be a huge boost for Mississippi State’s defensive line. The 6-2, 315 lbs. sophomore has yet to appear in a game this season because of an injury. And keeping Kedrick Bingley-Jones and his 6-4, 310 lbs.-frame on the field will help, too.
Mississippi State also has Sulaiman Kpaka (6-3, 300 lbs.) and Kai McClendon (6-2, 305 lbs.) to add some heft to the Bulldogs’ front line.
There are creative schemes and plays Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler can call that will help offset the size difference against Florida, and most likely every other SEC team the Bulldogs face this season.
