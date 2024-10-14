Bulldogs Move Closer to No. 1: Mississippi State Women's Soccer Crushes Missouri
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State women’s soccer should expect to move up even higher than its current ranking at No. 4 in the nation this week.
The Bulldogs (12-1, 6-0 SEC) won their ninth-straight game Sunday in a 5-0 decision against Missouri (4-8-2, 2-4-1 SEC). But it’s No. 7 Stanford defeating No. 2 North Carolina that should see the Bulldogs move up.
Mississippi State’s win earlier this week helped it reach No. 2 in NCAA Women’s Soccer RPI, behind North Carolina. So, it would make sense the Bulldogs move into the No. 1 spot when the RPI rankings are updated this week.
The United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll is released on Tuesdays and TopDrawerSoccer releases its rankings on Mondays.
Sunday against Missouri saw the Bulldogs match their highest goal total with five goals (def. Abilene Christian 5-0 on Sept. 12). Five different players for Mississippi State scored goals, too.
Hannah Johnson, Zoe Main, Aitana Martinez-Montoya, Ally Perez and Maggie Wadsworth all scored goals for Mississippi State. It was a strong night for the offense that outshot Missouri 20-3 in the game.
No. 4 Mississippi State has just three games left in the regular season before the SEC Tournament that starts Nov. 3. The Bulldogs will be back in action next on Friday when they face their instate rival Ole Miss (5-10-1, 0-6-1). Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Oxford and will be streamed on SECN+.