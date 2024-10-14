Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs Move Closer to No. 1: Mississippi State Women's Soccer Crushes Missouri

Mississippi State women's soccer secures a 5-0 win against Missouri and eyes a top spot in national rankings after Stanford upsets UNC

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully dances on the court after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum.
Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully dances on the court after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State women’s soccer should expect to move up even higher than its current ranking at No. 4 in the nation this week.

The Bulldogs (12-1, 6-0 SEC) won their ninth-straight game Sunday in a 5-0 decision against Missouri (4-8-2, 2-4-1 SEC). But it’s No. 7 Stanford defeating No. 2 North Carolina that should see the Bulldogs move up.

Mississippi State’s win earlier this week helped it reach No. 2 in NCAA Women’s Soccer RPI, behind North Carolina. So, it would make sense the Bulldogs move into the No. 1 spot when the RPI rankings are updated this week.

The United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll is released on Tuesdays and TopDrawerSoccer releases its rankings on Mondays.

Sunday against Missouri saw the Bulldogs match their highest goal total with five goals (def. Abilene Christian 5-0 on Sept. 12). Five different players for Mississippi State scored goals, too.

Hannah Johnson, Zoe Main, Aitana Martinez-Montoya, Ally Perez and Maggie Wadsworth all scored goals for Mississippi State. It was a strong night for the offense that outshot Missouri 20-3 in the game.

No. 4 Mississippi State has just three games left in the regular season before the SEC Tournament that starts Nov. 3. The Bulldogs will be back in action next on Friday when they face their instate rival Ole Miss (5-10-1, 0-6-1). Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Oxford and will be streamed on SECN+.

Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI:

Watch: Georgia's Kirby Smart Shoves Opposing Quarterback in Game

Mississippi State vs. Georgia: What Went Wrong?

What Went Right? Mississippi State’s Comeback Falls Short vs Georgia

Mississippi State Football: Why Every Team Should Be on Upset Alert

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football