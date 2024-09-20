Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Injury Report: Corey Ellington In, Kedrick Bingley-Jones and Xavier Gayten Out

The senior safety is set to make his 2024 debut Saturday against Florida, while injuries not helping Bulldogs' d-line overcome Florida's size advantage

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Corey Ellington (10) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Corey Ellington (10) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report was mix of good and bad news.

The good news is Corey Ellington is no longer listed on the report, meaning the senior safety will be making his 2024 debut Saturday against Florida.

The bad news, though, is that defensive tackle Kedrick Bingley-Jones was downgraded from “questionable” to “out” for Saturday’s game. Running back Xavier Gayten was also downgraded to “out” after being listed as “questionable” in the initial report Wednesday.

The Bulldogs were already missing defensive tackle Kalvin Dinkin along the defensive line and Bingley-Jones being out won’t help the Bulldogs overcome Florida’s size advantage.

The only change on Florida’s availability report was Tank Hawkins not appearing on the list, meaning he will be available for Billy Napier and the Gators in Starkville.

Here is the complete updated availability report:

Mississippi State

Player, Position: Status

Treaveon Wright, CB: Out

Kalvin Dinkins, DL: Out

Tyler Wooddard, S: Out (1st half)

DeAgo Brumfield, CB: Out

Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL: Out

Chris Keys Jr., S: Out

Marlon Hauck, K: Out

Xavier Gayten, RB: Out

Florida

Player, Position: Status

Ja’Quavion Fraziars, WR: Out

Ja’Keem Jackson, DB: Out

Eugene Wilson III, WR: Out

Aaron Gates, DB: Out

Asa Turner, DB: Out

Kahleil Jackson, WR: Out

Roderick Kearney, OL: Out

Michai Boireau, DL: Out

Jamari Lyons, DL: Out

Joey Slackman, DL: Out

