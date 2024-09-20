Mississippi State Injury Report: Corey Ellington In, Kedrick Bingley-Jones and Xavier Gayten Out
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report was mix of good and bad news.
The good news is Corey Ellington is no longer listed on the report, meaning the senior safety will be making his 2024 debut Saturday against Florida.
The bad news, though, is that defensive tackle Kedrick Bingley-Jones was downgraded from “questionable” to “out” for Saturday’s game. Running back Xavier Gayten was also downgraded to “out” after being listed as “questionable” in the initial report Wednesday.
The Bulldogs were already missing defensive tackle Kalvin Dinkin along the defensive line and Bingley-Jones being out won’t help the Bulldogs overcome Florida’s size advantage.
The only change on Florida’s availability report was Tank Hawkins not appearing on the list, meaning he will be available for Billy Napier and the Gators in Starkville.
Here is the complete updated availability report:
Mississippi State
Player, Position: Status
Treaveon Wright, CB: Out
Kalvin Dinkins, DL: Out
Tyler Wooddard, S: Out (1st half)
DeAgo Brumfield, CB: Out
Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL: Out
Chris Keys Jr., S: Out
Marlon Hauck, K: Out
Xavier Gayten, RB: Out
Florida
Player, Position: Status
Ja’Quavion Fraziars, WR: Out
Ja’Keem Jackson, DB: Out
Eugene Wilson III, WR: Out
Aaron Gates, DB: Out
Asa Turner, DB: Out
Kahleil Jackson, WR: Out
Roderick Kearney, OL: Out
Michai Boireau, DL: Out
Jamari Lyons, DL: Out
Joey Slackman, DL: Out
