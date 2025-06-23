Mizzou Central

2026 EDGE Prospect Asharri Charles Makes His Decision: The Buzz

Venice High School, JR. #5 Asharri Charles, DE 6’4 235, 4 star, Multiple offers FSU, MIAMI, UF to name a few. Asharri is an elite pass rusher who plays with an extremely high motor. Every team that Venice lines up against will have to game plan against Charles and adjust their protections and blocking schemes.
Four-star EDGE recruit Asharri Charles from Venice, Florida, has officially committed to the University of Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over Missouri, Florida, and Florida State. Charles ia the nation's No. 184 overall prospect and No. 23 EDGE in his recruiting class.

The commitment comes after Charles finished his official visit with the Hurricanes on Sunday. June 22. He has completed 208 tackles and 24.5 sacks over the last two seasons and led his school to a state title this past fall. While Missouri is set at this position, adding Charles would have added to an already growing locker room.

A list of Missouri football's recruiting class for 2026 and a preview of the 2027 prospects can be found here.

Did you notice?

  • Three-star athlete Javonte Smith posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will be announcing his commitment on Tuesday, June 24, at noon on Instagram Live. Smith has placed Missouri in his final four choices, including Arkansas, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
  • Three-star running back Maxwell Warner, a top target for Missouri, is set to announce his college commitment on Monday, June 24. The announcement will be broadcast on ABC7 Chicago at 5 p.m. CST. According to 247sports, Warner is expected to choose Missouri, but he also holds offers from Boston College, Colorado State, Illinois and the University of Missouri.
  • Missouri Women's Basketball assistant coach Kenzie Kostas is expecting her third child this December, the family announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:

64 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day

Where do you play him? Wherever you need him. He can play wherever he wants to play.

A scout on Johnny Roland

