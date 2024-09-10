Luther Burden III's Draft Stock is Rising; The Buzz, Tuesday, September 10, 2024
The talent of Luther Burden III doesn't need to be explained.
Since his freshman campaign in 2022, the 20-year-old has established himself as not only one of college football's best wide receivers, but one of the best players of any position. Illness has kept his stats relatively mild through two games in 2024, but he's still recorded both a receiving and rushing touchdown, along with 64 receiving yards on seven catches.
Burden's exceptional sophomore season and elite skillset have raised his draft propositions higher than most players that have come through Missouri throughout the last several years, and the expectation is that he will be a top NFL draft pick in 2025.
In PFF's latest mock draft, Burden was projected to go No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers. That would be a first for Missouri football if it came true.
Typically receivers don't land at the top spot in draft — it's only been done three times in NFL history, the last being Keyshawn Johnson in 1996 — but a weak quarterback class coupled with Burden's nearly unrivaled skillset makes it a legitimate possibility.
The No. 6 Tigers will be a top contender for the College Football Playoffs this season, so Burden will get plenty of opportunity showcasing his talent. He's quarterback Brady Cook's No. 1 target in an elite receiver room, and his involvement should only increase as conference play begins in a couple of weeks.
Going No. 1 in the draft may feel like a long shot, but Burden has the opportunity to make history for Missouri's program.
Today's Schedule
- Women's Golf at the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational in Lexington, Kentucky, 7:30 a.m., Live Stats
Did You Notice?
On This Day in Mizzou History:
September 10, 2005: Freshman wide receiver James Madison II was born. The Kansas City, Mo. native was rated as a four-star recruit and top 50 national receiver by ESPN and Rivals before committing to Missouri on July 4, 2023.
More from MizzouCentral:
Kickoff Time Announced for Mizzou's Week 4 Game Against Vanderbilt
Missouri Defense Adds to Program History, Playing as Connected Unit
Missouri Women's Soccer and Golf continue the weekend wins for the Tigers: The Buzz, Monday, September 9, 2024
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter