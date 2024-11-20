Mizzou Alumni Porter Jr. Leads Nuggets Past Grizzlies; The Buzz, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024
Former Missouri Tigers forward Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points to help lead the Denver Nuggets to a 122-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Cup.
In that performance, he went 11-for-21 from the field but missed all four of his attempts from three-point land. Perimeter shooting is an offensive staple for Porter Jr. and scoring without doing so is a mark of his growth on the offensive side of the ball.
ToPorter Jr. also got it done by rebounding the basketball. He grabbed 11 boards, six defensive and five on offense. To cap off his stat line, he added three assists, a steal and a block without a turnover.
Today's Schedule
- Swimming and diving at the Georgia Invitational in Athens, Ga, Watch
- Women's basketball vs. Saint Louis in Columbia, Mo, Watch, Listen
Did you notice?
- Mizzou football extended an offer to composite 4-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson. The Picayune, Miss. native is one of the best defensive linemen in the country.
- The recruiting battle for 5-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers continues between Missouri football and Texas A&M.
- A flashback to Missouri volleyball's defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators. The crowd at the Hearnes Center was a part of the reason the Tigers kept the match close.
