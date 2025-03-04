How to Watch: No. 15 Mizzou Faces Oklahoma in Final Road Matchup
In a largely dominant season for the No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers, a 3-6 record on the road has been one of the few low spots of their campaign.
Two of the losses were sustained against the Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores in the last couple of weeks, hurting the momentum of the Tigers as of late. Their final road matchup of the season will be against the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday, giving it a good chance at getting back on track.
Oklahoma has endured a tough season back in the Southeastern Conference, including an 82-58 loss the last time it faced Missouri. Even with the home advantage, it's going to take a lot to come out with a win.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: No. 15 Missouri at Oklahoma Sooners
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (21-8, 10-6 SEC) at the Oklahoma Sooners (17-12, 4-12 SEC)
When: Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 81
Series History: Oklahoma leads 115-98
Last Time Out, Missouri: A collapse in the closing minutes of the second half and overtime gave the Tigers a 97-93 loss to Vanderbilt. Despite a 28-point performance from Caleb Grill, the Commodores won through clutch buckets and a strong rebounding game.
Last Time Out, Oklahoma: The Sooners sustained their second-straight loss against the Ole Miss Rebels, though it came in a close 87-84 contest. Dayton Forsythe dropped 30 points off the bench, and as a whole Oklahoma knocked down 10-of-22 3-pointers.