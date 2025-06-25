2025 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 8: Vanderbilt
In the eighth week of the college football season, the Missouri Tigers will take on a fascinating Vanderbilt squad in Nashville. It'll be Missouri's second road game of the season, coming right after matchups with Auburn and Alabama.
Last year, this matchup went into double overtime. Missouri made it much harder on themselves than it needed to be, despite an impressive air and ground performance from Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. The Tigers pulled out a win, but Vanderbilt's core group of players showed that they could compete at the top of the conference.
Led by him, tight end Eli Stowers and head coach Clark Lea, the Commodores will look to build on a 7-6 last year that featured wins over Alabama, Kentucky and Auburn. When the Tigers head to Nashville, a little over the halfway point of the season, Vanderbilt is sure to provide a challenge.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Missouri Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores.
Offense
When you have a prolific quarterback like Diego Pavia under center, life on offense can be quite easy. But when the weapons aren't exactly elite, there's only so much he can do. The coaching staff made a visibly conscious effort to improve the offensive line, an issue from last year, while also adding weapons, but it might not be enough.
Those additions in the trenches hopefully will pay off. Liberty offensive guard Jordan White mighjt be the best of the bunch, recording a 73.8 pass blocking grade and a 87.6 run blocking grade. He played most of his time at left guard last year, but could slot in as a center for the Commodores.
Isaia Glass from Oklahoma State, Sterling Porcher from Texas Tech, Bryce Henderson from South Dakota and Gunner Givens from Virginia Tech round out the other transfer additions on the offensive line.
Sedrick Alexander will likely be the starting running back this season, who recorded 586 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season. He recorded 52 last year in their overtime loss against Missouri. AJ Newberry will back him up.
Tight end Eli Stowers is the most exciting receiving threat at this time, while also being one of the best at his position in the country. He recorded 638 yards and five touchdowns last year, a performance that he can improve upon.
READ: Ranking the 3 Best Tight Ends Mizzou Will Face in 2025
Junior Sherrill returns as the team's top wide receiver, joined by Richie Hoskins, Joseph McVay and former Mississippi State receiver Trent Hudson. This group has a lot to prove, but is lucky to have a quarterback like Pavia to throw to them.
Defense
The defensive side of the ball will likely be the strongest for the Commodores, led by defensive coordinator Steve Gregory and a dynamic group of linebackers. His experienced trio in the middle of the field of Bryan Longwell, Langston Patterson and Randon Fontenette should help clean up any errors the defense makes.
Fontenette has the flexibility to play all over the field, ranging from playing safety to coming off the edge. He, paired up with Miles Capers, should make for a second-straight year of a fascinating pass-rushing duo. When you add in Khordae Sydnor on the edge and Glenn Seabrooks on the interior, the Commodores will have a sneakily good front line.
Their secondary might pose some questions. Former Tennessee transfer corner Jordan Matthews is arguably the best transfer addition on defense, along with former Alabama edge Keanu Koht, but even Matthews lacks some experience as a starter.
Matthews will likely be joined by Martel Hight at cornerback, along with Dontae Carter and Florida Atlantic transfer CJ Heard at safety. The level of experience and talent may be questioned here, but there is a high ceiling for them.
Vanderbilt's defense certainly is good, but whether they can hang with some of the best SEC offenses will be fascinating to follow. They'll have plenty to prove under a potential make-or-break year for Clark Lea.
Schedule
Vanderbilt will be coming off games against Alabama and LSU, so, in some ways, their matchup with Missouri might give them time to breathe. They face Texas and Auburn, the two games after, however, so there won't be any time for slowing down. This presents as a must-win for the Commodores, who will look to pull off some upsets in their other matchups.
The Tigers have Alabama and Auburn before they head to Nashville. If they win both of those games, they'll have increased odds at a playoff spot and will likely be feeling on top of the world. If Missouri lost to Vanderbilt in this scenario, that would simply be a nightmare.
Outlook
The Commodores showed last season that they aren't to be taken lightly, and they'll return a good chunk of their roster from last season. Missouri should still enter Nashville as the favorite to win the game, but Vanderbilt certainly can push the Tigers to their limit.
If this is a game that heads to overtime once again, you'd have to think that Vanderbilt becomes the favorite. With their home crowd behind them and some momentum with the chance for a big win, things could certainly spiral for Missouri.
The Game
Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
Time: Flex (2:30-3:30 p.m., 5 p.m.-7 p.m.)
TV: TBA
Location: FirstBank Stadium
Series history: Missouri leads 12-4-1
The Team
Head coach: Clark Lea, fifth year, 16-33
Offensive coordinator: Tim Beck, third year
Defensive coordinator: Steve Gregory, first year
2024 record: 7-6
2024 FBS rankings: No. 78 scoring offense, No. 60 scoring defense
Top Newcomer: OG Jordan White, transferring from Liberty
Biggest Question: Can Pavia, Stowers take their offense to the next level?
Players to Watch: QB Diego Pavia, TE Eli Stowers, LB Langston Patterson
Returning Starters: 11 (six offense, five defense)
The School
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Founded: 1873
Enrollment: 13,710
Nickname: Commodores
Colors: Gold and Black
Mascot: Mr. Commodore
The Program
Last Time Beat Missouri: 2019
Last Time Won SEC: Never
Playoff appearances: Zero.
National Championships: Zero
Conference Championships: 14 total, 12 in SIAA, 2 in Southern Conference: 1897,1901, 1903, 1904, 1905, 1906, 1907, 1910, 1911, 1912, 1915, 1921, 1922, 1925
Bowl Record: 5-4-1
Last Time Made Bowl: 2024
Heisman Winners: None
2025 NFL Draft
- LS Julian Ashby: New England Patriots, seventh round, 251st overall
Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings
2025: No. 77
2024: No. 40
2023: No. 53
2022: No. 32
The Schedule
Aug. 30: vs Charleston Southern
Sept. 6: at Virginia Tech
Sept. 13: at South Carolina
Sept. 20: vs. Georgia State
Sept. 27: vs. Utah State
Oct. 4: at Alabama
Oct. 18: vs. LSU
Oct. 25: vs. Missouri
Nov. 1: at Texas
Nov. 8: vs. Auburn
Nov. 22: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 29: at Tennessee
This is the eight story in MissouriOnSI's summer preview series of all 12 regular season opponents for Missouri football in 2025. Ensuing stories will be published throughout June and early July.
Opponent Preview Series: Central Arkansas | Kansas | Louisiana | South Carolina | UMass | Alabama | Auburn