2025 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 7: Auburn
No game captured the unpredictability and chaos of the 2024 Missouri Tigers better than a matchup against the Auburn Tigers in Week 8, featuring two comebacks from Brady Cook — first from the hospital, then on the field.
Since that matchup in October of 2024, much has changed for both of the Tigers. Both will have different starting quarterbacks, though Auburn's will be a familiar face to the Missouri defense. And both teams are bringing in transfer portal classes rated inside the top five of the Southeastern Conference.
Despite the changes, could Missouri's matchup against Auburn in Week 8 of this year breed similar chaos? Here's an early look at Auburn.
Offense
Jackson Arnold is looking for a rebrand, with the former five-star prospect transferring to Auburn after spending the first two years of his carer at Oklahoma. The 2024 season, his first as a starter, was shaky, completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards on 150 carries.
"I think Jackson Arnold's a dynamic quarterback who's got a really quick release," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said before facing Oklahoma in 2024. "He's accurate and does a really good job scrambling."
But the main star of the Auburn offense will more than likely be its stacked receiver group. The Tigers grabbed four of the top-30 rated receivers in the class of 2024, all four of which are returning. They also added two of the top-10 rated receivers in the portal this offseason, with the speedy Eric Singleton Jr. coming over from Georgia Tech and Horatio Fields from Wake Forest.
The Auburn offensive line will also be anchored by some star-studded transfers, with right tackle Mason Murphy transferring from USC and left tackle Xavier Chaplin from Virginia Tech. Chaplin was a third-team All-American in 2023.
Auburn will be looking to replace running back Jarquez Hunter, who rushed for 1,201 yards in 2024. Senior Damari Alston projects to be the lead rusher for the Tigers after taking 52 carries for 276 yards in 2024. Though Alston isn't much of a bruiser as Hunter, he brings a good mix of size and speed with his compact, 5-foot-9, 205-pound frame.
The elite wide receiver group should help second-year coordinator Derrick Nix accomplish his goal of building an offense predicated on explosive plays. A fixture of any Hugh-Freeze-led offense is the RPO game, which Arnold's mobility should be a good fit for.
Defense
Despite the team finishing 14th in the conference last year, the Auburn defense was a bright spot on the team, finishing closer to the middle of the SEC in most statistical rankings. Entering 2025, the unit ranks No. 19 in ESPN's SP+ rankings.
Under second-year defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, the unit brings a lot of looks for an offense to prepare for.
"Durkin's multiplicity in the back end; three-safety defense, odd structure, four-down structure, multiple pressures, is extremely challenging for our team," Drinkwitz said.
The Auburn defense features plenty of returning talent, including five starters.
Defensive end Keldric Faulk is arguably the top returning starter of the group, coming off a season where he recorded 45 pressures and seven sacks.
Also on the end of the defensive line, rising sophomore Amaris Williams is a candidate for a breakout season. He had a quiet true freshman season, but was a five-star prospect out of high school.
Rising sophomore safety Kaleb Harris is another candidate for a breakout season after starting in all 12 games and breaking up three passes as a true freshman. He can line up all over the defensive back end.
Auburn's work in the transfer portal on defense wasn't nearly as dramatic as it was for the offense, but the unit did still add some likely starters. Namely, two players who previously started at Maryland under Durkin — cornerback Raion Strader and linebacker Caleb Wheatland — reunited with the coordinator.
If the Auburn defense can build off its success from last year, it will be one of the toughest units Missouri faces all season.
Schedule
The road trip to Auburn will be Missouri's first away game of the season. Last year, Missouri finished 1-3 in SEC road games. Missouri will also be coming off a tough matchup against Alabama the week before.
Auburn will also be coming off a tough matchup against Georgia the week before.
Outlook
Auburn will likely be favored in this matchup. It's arguably Missouri's toughest road matchup of the season. The Auburn offense should be much-improved, especially if Arnold can take a big leap. Plus, the defense should be an intimidating unit again this season.
With this game coming right near the middle of SEC play for both teams, the mid-October matchup should decide how the rest of the season will play out for both sides.
The Game
Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
Time: Flex (Afternoon or Night)
TV: TBA
Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Series history: Auburn leads 3-2
The Team
Coach: Hugh Freeze, third year, 11-14
Offensive coordinator: Derrick Nix, second ear
Defensive coordinator: DJ Durkin, second year
2024 record: 5-7
2024 FBS rankings: No. 71 scoring offense, No. 28 scoring defense
Top Newcomer: WR Eric Singleton, transferring from Georgia Tech
Biggest Question: Will Jackson Arnold be able to reach his potential and unlock the Auburn offense?
Players to Watch: QB Jackson Arnold, WR Cam Coleman, LB Keldric Faulk
Returning Starters: 11 (six offense, five defense)
The School
Location: Auburn, Alabama
Founded: 1856
Enrollment: 34,195
Nickname: Bears
Colors: Navy and Orange
Mascot: Aubie the Tiger
The Program
Last Time Beat Missouri: 2022
Last Time Won SEC: 2013
Playoff appearances: Zero.
National Championships: 1957, 2010
Conference Championships: 16 total, eight in SEC, one in Southern, seven in SIAA: 1900, 1904, 1908, 1910, 1913, 1914, 1919, 1932, 1957, 1983, 1987, 1988, 1989, 2004, 2010, 2013
Bowl Record: 24-19-2
Last Time Made Bowl: 2024
Heisman Winners: Pat Sullivan (1971), Bo Jackson (1985), Cam Newton (2010)
2025 NFL Draft
- RB Jarquez Hunter: Los Angeles Rams, fourth round, 117th overall
- WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Los Angeles Chargers, fourth round, 158th overall
- LB Jalen McLeod: Jacksonville Jaguars, fifth round, 194th overall
Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings
2025: No. 8
2024: No. 10
2023: No. 18
2022: No. 21
The Schedule
Aug. 29: at Baylor
Sept. 6: vs. Ball State
Sept. 13: vs. South Alabama
Sept. 20: at Oklahoma
Sept. 27: at Texas A&M
Oct. 11: vs. Georgia
Oct. 18: vs. Missouri
Oct. 25: at Arkansas
Nov. 1: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 8: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 22: vs. Mercer
Nov. 29: vs. Alabama
This is the seventh story in MissouriOnSI's summer preview series of all 12 regular season opponents for Missouri football in 2025. Ensuing stories will be published throughout June and early July.
