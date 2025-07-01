3-Star IOL Braylon Ellison Commits to Mizzou
Missouri football is continuing to build on its 2026 recruiting class, this time adding three-star offensive lineman Braylon Ellison. Ellison is a Boonville, Missouri, native and has plenty of ties to the university.
Ellison is the No. 1,426 player in the country, according to composite rankings. He also comes in as the No. 117 player at his position and No. 15 in Missouri. This is the second in-state commitment the Tigers have landed, following four-star linebacker Keenan Harris.
The Boonville native is a Tiger football legacy, with his father, Atiyyah Ellison, formerly playing on the team and now holding the position of Director of Player & Alumni Relations on Missouri's staff. Braylon's brother, Tyson, was a two-year member of the team as a walk-on linebacker.
This marks Missouri's ninth commitment in the class, also becoming the third on the offensive line. Ellison joins three-star interior lineman Khalief Canty Jr., along with the second-most recent addition, four-star Brandon Anderson.
There are plenty of commitment decisions on the way for the Tigers, with eight announcements coming over the next 10 days. If there is any chance for the Tiger coaching staff to bulk up their recruiting class, it's right now.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
- IOL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)
- IOL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3.5, 326 lbs. - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/25)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)