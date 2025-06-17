Missouri Named as Finalist for 2026 CB
While Missouri has struggled a bit on the recruiting trail this offseason, the Tigers look to be possibly closing in on a commitment as Eli Drinkwitz and the staff prepare for the final weekend of official visitors.
3-Star cornerback Nick Hankins took to social media on Monday this week to announce his top schools as well as his upcoming commitment date. He is set to make his choice between Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Iowa and Illinois on June 19.
The Belleville, Illinois native was in Columbia for an official visit on May 30 before making stops at Illinois (June 6) and Tennessee (June 13).
Standing at 6-foot, 190 lbs., Hankins is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 28 cornerback in the nation and the No. 10 player in the state. He's a multi-sport athlete, also suiting up for his high school's basketball team where he averaged just under 10 points per game in his sophomore season.
As of now, Missouri holds four commitments in the 2026 class and is expected to play host to another group of official visitors this weekend. Two of the Tigers' four commits have come in the last month, so if Drinkwitz and the staff can keep the hot streak up, Missouri could be due for a bounce back on the recruiting trail.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 20-22
- 4-Star DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr. - Decommitted from Missouri on 05/16/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Ronelle Johnson
- 4-Star WR Jayden Petit
- 4-Star DL Danny Beale
- 3-Star QB Gavin Sidwar - Committed to Missouri on 04/18/2025
- 3-Star OL Khalief Canty
- 3-Star WR Devyon Hill-Lomax
- 3-Star DL Keytrin Harris
Check out the Missouri football official visitor tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and beyond.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)