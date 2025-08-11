Mizzou Fall Camp Practice Notebook: August 11
Notes and observations from Missouri's practice Monday morning.
Things are starting to pick up for the Missouri Tigers as Week 3 of fall camp kicks off. In Monday's practice, the team practiced a tempo drill, going no huddle and providing an interesting look on who would be in the lineup for those situations.
Here's notes and observations from the practice to kick off the final full week of camp.
Notes
Offense
- Starting quarterback reps continue to be evenly split up, but Beau Pribula was taking the reps with the first-team on the tempo drill. Sam Horn with the second lineup.
- The most notable lineup changes seen in this tempo drill were along the offensive line. Find details on those changes HERE.
- In the second lineup, Jude James was the tight end. This doesn't mean that's exactly where he is in the depth chart though. Considering that this drill was to practice a no-huddle situation, James' receiving skillset makes him a better fit. In other situations, Jordon Harris, Vince Brown II, Gavin Hoffman's abilities as blockers might put them ahead of James.
- Another interesting part about the second-team offense was true freshman Marquise Davis in at running back instead of Jamal Roberts, who was the third option at running back all of last year behind the split backfield of Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll.
- True freshman wide receiver Donnovan Olugbode was with the second lineups during the tempo drill, but taking first-team reps in receiver-specific drills later on. Daniel Blood and Xavier Loyd were the other two receivers with the second lineup for the tempo situation.
- Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler urged the receivers to be quicker on their release, saying "We gotta be shot out of a cannon."
Defense
- First-team defense in tempo drills...
Defensive line: Chris McClellan, Marquis Gracial
Edge rushers: Damon Wilson II, Zion Young
Linebackers: Josiah Trotter, Triston Newson
Cornerback: Drey Norwood, Stephen Hall
Safeties: Jalen Catalon, Marvin Burks, Daylan Carnell
- Gracial being in over Sterling Webb is the most surprising and new part of this lineup. Webb has been ahead of him in most of the periods that have been open to the media. But, Drinkwitz has praised the work Gracial has put in this offseason.
"I would say Marquis Gracial has probably grabbed my eye the most, just the difference in how he plays and how he commands his performance," Drinkwitz said after the first week of practices.
- This weekend, Drinkwitz said he feels "strongly" right now in the ability of 18 players to contribute on defense. But he'd like to get to 20, or even 25. Looking at the lineups across the two rotations, it's easy to see why he would have that confidence.
Special Teams:
- Rotation of players at returner in kick return drills (no specific order): running backs Tavorus Jones and Brendon Haygood, wide receivers Damarion Fowlkes and Shaun Terry II.
