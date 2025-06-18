Ranking the 3 Best Cornerbacks Mizzou will Face in 2025
The Missouri Tigers offense will feature a group of young wide receivers looking to turn potential into production, with opportunities finally available for them. Even though the program is losing Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. at the position, there's reason to be optimistic.
The group will be led by Mississippi State transfer Kevin Coleman Jr., who put up the fifth-most receiving yards in the conference last season at 932.
While Coleman is used to the level of talent in secondaries in the Southeastern Conference, most of the other receivers on the roster will thrown into the fire. Expect a trio of juniors — Marquis Johnson, Joshua Manning and Daniel Blood — to earn plenty of opportunities.
The secondaries in the SEC will feature some of the best cornerbacks in the country. Here's a ranking of the top players at the position Missouri will have to face in the upcoming season.
1. Cam Calhoun, Alabama
Transferring over from Utah, Cam Calhoun should slot into one of the starting cornerback spots with Alabama with ease.
Last year, he led Utah with nine pass deflections. His speed is one of his best traits, being a former wide receiver and track athlete. He earned an 82.2 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) for the 2024 season, the 10th-best among Power 4 cornerbacks. He was rated by 247Sports as the seventh-best corner back available in the transfer portal this past offseason.
2. Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
South Carolina's leader in interceptions in 2024 is not only one of the best defensive backs in the conference, but also one of the most versatile. After starting his career at safety, Kilgore played all across the defensive backend in 2024. Most of that time was spent at nickel cornerback.
He still has the same size you'd expect out of a safety with his 6-foot-1, 211-pound frame, making him a physical defender and tackler.
If he continues to mostly line up in the slot, he'll spend most of the game covering Coleman.
Last season, he allowed 38 receptions on 57 targets, per PFF. He's entering his third season as a starter, being named to the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2023.
3. Will Lee III, Texas A&M
Missouri fans will recognize the 'Blanket' from the antics from last year, when Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. found a Texas A&M blanket and a postcard with a picture of Lee on his hotel bed. Lee claimed he wasn't the one responsible.
READ: Mizzou WR Theo Wease Embraces Texas A&M Blanket Taunt
Debates over the guilt over the taunting aside, Lee should be one of the top corners in the conference again this season. The St. Louis native and Kirkwood High School graduate earned a spot on the Second-Team All-SEC.
He's faced Missouri in each of the last two years, playing with Kansas State in 2023. Across those two matchups, he's allowed just one reception on nine targets, per PFF.
His 'blanket' nickname is well-deserved. He's sticky in coverage, being able to smoothly follow receivers and change his direction with his athleticism.
