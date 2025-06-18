Mizzou Central

Ranking the 3 Best Cornerbacks Mizzou will Face in 2025

Missouri's young wide receiver group will face some of the best cornerbacks in the country.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Cameron Calhoun (4) and Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) play for a ball during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Cameron Calhoun (4) and Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) play for a ball during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Missouri Tigers offense will feature a group of young wide receivers looking to turn potential into production, with opportunities finally available for them. Even though the program is losing Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. at the position, there's reason to be optimistic.

The group will be led by Mississippi State transfer Kevin Coleman Jr., who put up the fifth-most receiving yards in the conference last season at 932.

While Coleman is used to the level of talent in secondaries in the Southeastern Conference, most of the other receivers on the roster will thrown into the fire. Expect a trio of juniors — Marquis Johnson, Joshua Manning and Daniel Blood — to earn plenty of opportunities.

The secondaries in the SEC will feature some of the best cornerbacks in the country. Here's a ranking of the top players at the position Missouri will have to face in the upcoming season.

1. Cam Calhoun, Alabama

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) pulls in a touchdown past Utah Utes
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) pulls in a touchdown past Utah Utes cornerback Cameron Calhoun (4) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Transferring over from Utah, Cam Calhoun should slot into one of the starting cornerback spots with Alabama with ease.

Last year, he led Utah with nine pass deflections. His speed is one of his best traits, being a former wide receiver and track athlete. He earned an 82.2 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) for the 2024 season, the 10th-best among Power 4 cornerbacks. He was rated by 247Sports as the seventh-best corner back available in the transfer portal this past offseason.

2. Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) carries the ball for a first down as he gets around South Carolina Gamecock
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) carries the ball for a first down as he gets around South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

South Carolina's leader in interceptions in 2024 is not only one of the best defensive backs in the conference, but also one of the most versatile. After starting his career at safety, Kilgore played all across the defensive backend in 2024. Most of that time was spent at nickel cornerback.

He still has the same size you'd expect out of a safety with his 6-foot-1, 211-pound frame, making him a physical defender and tackler.

If he continues to mostly line up in the slot, he'll spend most of the game covering Coleman.

Last season, he allowed 38 receptions on 57 targets, per PFF. He's entering his third season as a starter, being named to the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2023.

3. Will Lee III, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Will Lee III (26) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorn
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Will Lee III (26) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Missouri fans will recognize the 'Blanket' from the antics from last year, when Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. found a Texas A&M blanket and a postcard with a picture of Lee on his hotel bed. Lee claimed he wasn't the one responsible.

READ: Mizzou WR Theo Wease Embraces Texas A&M Blanket Taunt

Debates over the guilt over the taunting aside, Lee should be one of the top corners in the conference again this season. The St. Louis native and Kirkwood High School graduate earned a spot on the Second-Team All-SEC.

He's faced Missouri in each of the last two years, playing with Kansas State in 2023. Across those two matchups, he's allowed just one reception on nine targets, per PFF.

His 'blanket' nickname is well-deserved. He's sticky in coverage, being able to smoothly follow receivers and change his direction with his athleticism.

Best Opposing Players at Each Position Series: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Line | Offense | Linebackers | Edge Rusher | Safety

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published |Modified
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Football