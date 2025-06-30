What 4-Star OL Brandon Anderson Adds to Mizzou's 2026 Class: The Extra Point
Missouri Tigers on SI football reporter Joey Van Zummeren evaluates what four-star offensive lineman Brandon Anderson brings to the Tigers' recruiting class.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The last week was a busy one for the Missouri Tigers on the recruiting trail for offensive lineman.
The first domino to fall was three-star prospect Khalief Canty Jr. committing to the Tigers last Tuesday, the first offensive line prospect for Missouri in the 2026 class. Then, four-star prospect Evan Goodwin chose SMU over the Tigers on Saturday.
The next day though, the Tigers placed themselves back in the right column, landing four-star prospect Brandon Anderson.
Both Anderson and Canty seem to have positional versatility, playing at tackle in high school but being projected to slide inside at the collegiate level. Canty is a mauler, while Anderson appears to be really technically refined.
Next up on the offensive line could be three-star Braylon Ellison, who will be announcing his commitment Tuesday. Ellison has multiple connections to the program already — he's from nearby Boonville, and his father, Atiyyah, was a former player for the Tigers, and now the director of player and alumni relations.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
- IOL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)
- IOL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3.5, 326 lbs. - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/25)