What Mizzou is Getting in 3-Star OL Khalief Canty Jr.: The Extra Point
Missouri Tigers on SI football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down the recent offensive line commitment of three-star Detroit native Khalief Canty Jr.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers just added a talented three-star offensive lineman to their 2026 class in Khalief Canty Jr. He brings versatility across the line, along with always-welcomed speed and strength.
Canty is ranked as the No. 434 in the country, along with No. 38 at his position and No. 9 in the state of Michigan. He chose the Tigers over Michigan State and North Carolina, both of which were schools he officially visited.
What makes him so special, as previously mentioned, is his versatility. He'll be able to play tackle, guard, or center and finding where he slots in will be fascinating. His 6-foot-5, 305-pound frame suggests he'll play guard, but that is still to be determined.
His hands against opposing defenders are exciting and he can move with the best of the best when it comes to athletes. He'll be a candidate to play right away for Missouri, regardless of his position.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
- OL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)