Arkansas Catcher, Omaha Native Elliott Peterson Transferring to Nebraska
Another former Nebraska high school baseball player is returning to play for the Cornhuskers.
Elliott Peterson, a graduated of Creighton Prep, announced he would be transferring to Nebraska. He made the announcement on social media Monday evening.
"I’d like to thank the coaches at the University of Nebraska for giving me this opportunity," Peterson said. "Proud to be a Husker!"
Peterson has two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot, 190-pound catcher transferred to Arkansas last year. He did not see action for the Razorbacks, who made a run to the College World Series.
Peterson began his collegiate career at Southeast Community College in Lincoln. As a freshman, he played in 45 games, slashing .348/.424/.594 with eight home runs and 41 RBI. As a sophomore, he was named the Region IX Player of the Year after slashing a team-leading .517/.585/.894 with 15 home runs and 91 RBI in 59 games with 49 starts. He was also a first-team NJCAA All-America selection.
Nebraska has been busy in the transfer portal, now with eight incoming Huskers. Peterson joins Missouri Western pitcher Lynden Bruegman, Southern Indiana infielder Cole Kitchens, Augustana pitcher JD Hennen, Arizona and Grossmont infielder Nico Newhan, MAC Pitcher of the Year Cooper Katskee, Mississippi State pitcher Kevin Mannell and Division II All-American Jett Buck in becoming Huskers. There have been double-digit Huskers who have used the portal to exit the program, including Cayden Brumbaugh to Oklahoma.
NU went 33-29 in 2025, winning a second straight Big Ten Conference Tournament title. The Huskers then went 1-2 in the Chapel Hill Regional, beating Holy Cross but losing to Oklahoma twice.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
