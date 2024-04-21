Huskers Trample Terps, Win Weekend Baseball Series
After a dismal 11-2 loss the night before, Nebraska baseball bounced back Sunday afternoon, defeating the Maryland Terrapins 16-4 in seven innings at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.
With the victory and Friday night's 6-3 win, NU picked up its third Big Ten series win of the season, moving its record to 25-12 overall and 8-4 in conference play.
After much speculation heading into the weekend, Will Walsh got the start Sunday for the Big Red. Walsh was dominant through five innings, allowing one run and striking out six. The lefty, who’s known for his soft contact, painted the corners and struck out seven, his second-highest mark of the season.
Walsh was helped by a dominant display at the plate from multiple Husker hitters. The day began with a bang in the first inning when Tyler Stone launched a two-run homer over the right field fence. The Terrapins responded in the next inning with a solo home run to cut the lead in half, but it’d be the closest the Huskers led all game. In the second, the Big Red added three runs, upping the lead to 5-1.
Two innings later, the offense went into peak form. A Josh Overbeek bunt single scored Dylan Carey, Overbeek was brought in by a Cayden Brambaugh triple, and Brumbaugh scored on a Riley Silva single. Ben Columbus extended his hitting streak to seven games with another single, driving in Silva. A couple of batters later, a Cole Evans single allowed Columbus to touch home, making it 10-1 Huskers. NU returned in fifth and added one more run, extending the lead to 10 runs.
Unfortunately for Walsh, his masterful outing was spoiled in the sixth inning, where he gave up three runs on three hits and a hit by pitch. Kyle Froelich entered the contest and struck out two Terrapins to get out of the jam.
Nebraska entered the bottom of the sixth leading 11-4. The Huskers' hitting allowed them to run deep into the Maryland bullpen, forcing the Terrapins to use pitchers who hadn’t seen the field all year. The Big Red capitalized by staying patient in the box and inducing four walks in the inning, which led to five more plated runs.
Entering the seventh, Nebraska led 16-4. Due to the Big Ten’s new run rule on the final day of a series (if a team leads by 10 or more after seven innings, the game is over), NU had an opportunity to close out the game. Kyle Perry came in from the bullpen and did exactly that, retiring three batters with 10 pitches and sealing the series win.
Nebraska’s eight-game homestand continues with a nonconference contest Tuesday against Kansas and a three-game conference series starting Friday night against Iowa.
