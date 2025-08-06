All Huskers

Nebraska to Host Several Big Ten Conference Championships in 2025-26

Of the 21 Big Ten Championships for Olympic sports, four will be hosted in Nebraska.

Kaleb Henry

Kalynn Meyer of Nebraska wins the women's discus throw at 191-3 (58.29m) during the Big Ten Championships at Hayward Field.
Kalynn Meyer of Nebraska wins the women's discus throw at 191-3 (58.29m) during the Big Ten Championships at Hayward Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nebraska will play host to several Big Ten Championships in 2026.

The Big Ten Conference announced the 2025-26 Olympic sports championships and tournaments sites on Wednesday. Nebraska will host four championships in the spring.

As has been the case every year since 2016, the baseball conference tournament will be played in Omaha from May 19-24. In 2024, the league extended the contract with Charles Schwab Field through 2027.

Last year, Nebraska captured its second straight Big Ten Conference Tournament title. The Huskers survived Michigan State and upset Oregon in the group stage, before beating Penn State in the semifinals and topping UCLA in the championship.

Nebraska is also set to host the women's gymnastics (March 20-21), men's gymnastics (April 3-4), and outdoor track and field (May 15-17) championships. Gymnastics will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, while the track and field events will take place at the new facility near Devaney.

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans celebrate as the team competes on the high bar during the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships.
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans celebrate as the team competes on the high bar during the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships. / Matt Lunsford-Imagn Images

Husker women's gymnastics has won four Big Ten titles since joining the league, most recently in 2017. Last year, Nebraska finished eighth in the regular season and ninth at the championships in Ann Arbor. Sophia McClelland and Emma Spence, both of whom have since graduated, made the All-Championships team.

Nebraska men's gymnastics has not won a conference title since 1999 as part of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The Huskers finished third at the Big Ten Championships before taking fourth at the NCAA Championships. Of the six All-Americans from last year's group, only two graduated.

Husker track and field has won four outdoor titles since joining the league, including going back-to-back in 2023 and 2024. Both the men and women finished in the top five at the conference championship in Eugene last year.

Jenna Rogers of Nebraska takes a victory lap after winning the women's high jump.
Jenna Rogers of Nebraska takes a victory lap after winning the women's high jump at 6-0 1/4 (1.84m) during the Big Ten Championships at Hayward Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Several sports have portions of their tournament at sites determined by the regular season. Nebraska does not compete in any of those, including men's soccer, ice hockey, and men's lacrosse.

No state is slated to host as many championships in 2025-26 as Nebraska. There are three states set to host two championships each: Michigan with cross country at Michigan State and women's lacrosse at Michigan; Indiana with indoor track and field and rowing both in Indianapolis; and California with men's tennis and women's golf near Los Angeles.

These do not include the conference championships for football or basketball. The football championship will be back at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 15th year since its inception in 2011. The women's basketball tournament will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis while the men's basketball tournament will be in Chicago at the United Center.

SPORT

DATES

HOST

Cross Country

Oct. 31

Michigan State

Field Hockey

Nov. 6-9

Indiana

Women’s Soccer

Oct. 30-Nov. 2



Nov. 6-9

First Round/Quarterfinals at Purdue



Semis/Final at Energizer Park (St. Louis, Mo.)

Men’s Soccer

Nov. 12-16

Semis/Final at #1 Seed

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Feb. 18-21

Minnesota

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Feb. 25-28

Wisconsin

Indoor Track & Field

Feb. 27-28

Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Wrestling

March 7-8

Penn State

Ice Hockey

March 11



March 14



March 20/21

Quarterfinals at #2, #3, #4 Seeds



Semis at #1 and Highest Remaining Seed



Final at Highest Remaining Seed

Women’s Gymnastics

March 20-21

Nebraska

Men’s Gymnastics

April 3-4

Nebraska

Women’s Lacrosse

April 22-26

Michigan

Women’s Tennis

April 23-26

Ohio State

Men’s Tennis

April 23-26

Libbey Park (Ojai, Calif.)

Women’s Golf

April 24-26

Oakmont CC (Glendale, Calif.)

Men’s Lacrosse

April 25



April 30-May 2

Round 1 at #3, #4 Seeds



Rutgers

Men’s Golf

May 1-3

Pumpkin Ridge CC (North Plains, Ore.)

Softball

May 6-9

Maryland

Outdoor Track & Field

May 15-17

Nebraska

Rowing

May 16-17

Indianapolis Rowing Center (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Baseball

May 19-24

Charles Schwab Field Omaha (Omaha, Neb.)

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

