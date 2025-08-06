Nebraska to Host Several Big Ten Conference Championships in 2025-26
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Maryland Terrapins
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan State Spartans
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- UCLA Bruins
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- USC Trojans
- Washington Huskies
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Wisconsin Badgers
Nebraska will play host to several Big Ten Championships in 2026.
The Big Ten Conference announced the 2025-26 Olympic sports championships and tournaments sites on Wednesday. Nebraska will host four championships in the spring.
As has been the case every year since 2016, the baseball conference tournament will be played in Omaha from May 19-24. In 2024, the league extended the contract with Charles Schwab Field through 2027.
Last year, Nebraska captured its second straight Big Ten Conference Tournament title. The Huskers survived Michigan State and upset Oregon in the group stage, before beating Penn State in the semifinals and topping UCLA in the championship.
Nebraska is also set to host the women's gymnastics (March 20-21), men's gymnastics (April 3-4), and outdoor track and field (May 15-17) championships. Gymnastics will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, while the track and field events will take place at the new facility near Devaney.
Husker women's gymnastics has won four Big Ten titles since joining the league, most recently in 2017. Last year, Nebraska finished eighth in the regular season and ninth at the championships in Ann Arbor. Sophia McClelland and Emma Spence, both of whom have since graduated, made the All-Championships team.
Nebraska men's gymnastics has not won a conference title since 1999 as part of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The Huskers finished third at the Big Ten Championships before taking fourth at the NCAA Championships. Of the six All-Americans from last year's group, only two graduated.
Husker track and field has won four outdoor titles since joining the league, including going back-to-back in 2023 and 2024. Both the men and women finished in the top five at the conference championship in Eugene last year.
Several sports have portions of their tournament at sites determined by the regular season. Nebraska does not compete in any of those, including men's soccer, ice hockey, and men's lacrosse.
No state is slated to host as many championships in 2025-26 as Nebraska. There are three states set to host two championships each: Michigan with cross country at Michigan State and women's lacrosse at Michigan; Indiana with indoor track and field and rowing both in Indianapolis; and California with men's tennis and women's golf near Los Angeles.
These do not include the conference championships for football or basketball. The football championship will be back at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 15th year since its inception in 2011. The women's basketball tournament will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis while the men's basketball tournament will be in Chicago at the United Center.
SPORT
DATES
HOST
Cross Country
Oct. 31
Michigan State
Field Hockey
Nov. 6-9
Indiana
Women’s Soccer
Oct. 30-Nov. 2
First Round/Quarterfinals at Purdue
Men’s Soccer
Nov. 12-16
Semis/Final at #1 Seed
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Feb. 18-21
Minnesota
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Feb. 25-28
Wisconsin
Indoor Track & Field
Feb. 27-28
Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Wrestling
March 7-8
Penn State
Ice Hockey
March 11
Quarterfinals at #2, #3, #4 Seeds
Women’s Gymnastics
March 20-21
Nebraska
Men’s Gymnastics
April 3-4
Nebraska
Women’s Lacrosse
April 22-26
Michigan
Women’s Tennis
April 23-26
Ohio State
Men’s Tennis
April 23-26
Libbey Park (Ojai, Calif.)
Women’s Golf
April 24-26
Oakmont CC (Glendale, Calif.)
Men’s Lacrosse
April 25
Round 1 at #3, #4 Seeds
Men’s Golf
May 1-3
Pumpkin Ridge CC (North Plains, Ore.)
Softball
May 6-9
Maryland
Outdoor Track & Field
May 15-17
Nebraska
Rowing
May 16-17
Indianapolis Rowing Center (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Baseball
May 19-24
Charles Schwab Field Omaha (Omaha, Neb.)
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.