Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend: Michigan State and Wisconsin Clash

Michigan State and Wisconsin highlight the slate for the first weekend in March.

Tanner Johnson

Feb 26, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo looks on during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
March is finally here.

Michigan State and Wisconsin will kick off the month with a bang, but there are also a few other great matchups to watch this weekend. Here are the three best matchups of the weekend in the Big Ten.

No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 11 Wisconsin (Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST)

Wisconsin and Michigan State are gearing up for a massive Big Ten showdown this Sunday, with both teams looking to build momentum as March approaches. The 11th-ranked Badgers have been on a roll, winning six of their last seven games. They bounced back from a tough overtime loss to Oregon with a dominant 88-62 victory over Washington, led by John Blackwell’s 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) drives past Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) during the second half of their game Tues
Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) drives past Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) during the second half of their game Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Illinois 95-74. / Provided by Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via

The eighth-ranked Spartans are coming off one of the wildest wins of the season, as Tre Holloman sank a miraculous halfcourt buzzer-beater to stun Maryland. Michigan State has been a force all year, thanks to a deep and balanced lineup led by Jaden Akins and Jase Richardson. With both teams pushing for top tournament positioning and a conference title, expect an intense battle when they square off.

No. 20 Purdue vs. UCLA (Friday, 8 p.m. EST)

No. 20 Purdue looks to defend its home court on Friday as UCLA comes to town for a key Big Ten matchup. The Boilermakers (12-2 at home) have been tough to beat in West Lafayette, averaging 77.5 points per game in that building. Trey Kaufman-Renn has been their go-to scorer, putting up 19.2 points per game, while Braden Smith has stepped up recently, becoming a true second option.

Purdue's Braden Smith (3) looks for a call during the Indiana versus Purdue mens basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hal
Purdue's Braden Smith (3) looks for a call during the Indiana versus Purdue mens basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA enters the game riding high after a 69-61 victory over Ohio State, powered by Eric Dailey Jr.'s 20-point effort. The Bruins have held their own in conference play, showing a knack for winning close games at 5-2 in one-possession contests.

Expect a war between two tournament teams at Mackey Arena.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota (Saturday, 2 p.m. EST)

Nebraska faces a must-win situation on Saturday as it hosts Minnesota in a crucial Big Ten matchup. The Cornhuskers’ NCAA Tournament hopes took a hit after a tough 49-46 loss to Michigan, making every remaining game vital. Sitting at 17-11 overall and 7-10 in conference play, Nebraska is firmly on the tournament bubble and cannot afford another setback.

While the Huskers have been solid at home, they’ve struggled in tight games, going 0-4 in contests decided by three points or fewer. Brice Williams, who poured in 26 points against Michigan, will need to step up again to help Nebraska avoid another costly defeat.

Feb 24, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots the ball against Michigan Wolverin
Feb 24, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots the ball against Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) and center Vladislav Goldin (50) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Minnesota won’t be an easy opponent. The Golden Gophers have a balanced attack led by Dawson Garcia, who averages 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

With Selection Sunday approaching, Nebraska needs to take care of business to keep its tournament hopes alive. A loss could be devastating, while a win would help solidify their case for a spot in the dance. Expect a high-intensity battle in Lincoln as the Huskers fight to stay in the conversation.

