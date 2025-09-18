Big Ten Conference Unveils Nebraska Women's Basketball's 2025-26 Schedule
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Maryland Terrapins
- Purdue Boilermakers
- UCLA Bruins
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Oregon Ducks
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- USC Trojans
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
The tenth schedule of the Amy Williams era is here.
The Big Ten Conference released league schedules for all 18 teams on Thursday. This includes nine home and nine road games, including a single opponent featured as home-and-away games.
Nebraska's double-play opponent is Iowa, with a trip to Iowa City on New Year's Day and a contest in Lincoln on Feb. 16. The Huskers will also host Illinois (Dec. 14), Purdue (Jan. 4), Indiana (Jan. 8), UCLA (Jan. 11), Illinois (Jan. 24), Northwestern (Jan. 28), Maryland (Feb. 7), and Rutgers (Feb. 28). The Big Red will go on the road to take on Penn State (Dec. 6), Michigan State (Jan. 15), Wisconsin (Jan. 21), Ohio State (Feb. 1), Michigan (Feb. 4), Minnesota (Feb. 12), Oregon (Feb. 19), and Washignton Feb. 22)
While the men's Big Ten Conference Tournament is expanding to 18 teams, the women's edition is staying at 15. The decision to expand or remain came from the league's coaches.
Despite the departures of multiple seniors, including first-team All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski, Nebraska brings back a plethora of talent for next season. That includes guard Britt Prince, who was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team this past season. The Huskers also return former Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, who missed much of last season with an injury, as well as starters Logan Nissley, Jessica Petrie and Callin Hake, among others.
NU has also added several transfers during the offseason: Claire Johnson (Samford), Emily Fisher (Maryland), Hailey Weaver (Northwestern), and Eliza Maupin (Kansas State). Alanna Neale is the lone high school signee.
Nebraska is coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in a decade. The Huskers are 86-47 over the past four years, with three NCAA Tournament appearances.
Fans can get their first look at the team during Opening Night. The event is set for Friday, Sept. 19, in the Railyard near Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 vs. Mount Marty (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 vs. Northwestern State
- Nov. 8 vs. Samford
- Nov. 12 vs. Creighton
- Nov. 16 vs. North Dakota State (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 vs. Oral Roberts
- Nov. 24 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Dec. 3 vs. Bradley
- Dec. 6 at Penn State
- Dec. 10 vs. Omaha
- Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist
- Dec. 29 vs. USC
- Jan. 1 at Iowa
- Jan. 4 vs. Purdue
- Jan. 8 vs. Indiana
- Jan. 11 vs. UCLA
- Jan. 15 at Michigan State
- Jan. 21 at Wisconsin
- Jan. 24 vs. Illinois
- Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern
- Feb. 1 at Ohio State
- Feb. 4 at Michigan
- Feb. 7 vs. Maryland
- Feb. 12 at Minnesota
- Feb. 16 vs. Iowa
- Feb. 19 at Oregon
- Feb. 22 at Washington
- Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers
Home games are bolded.
