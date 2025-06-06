All Huskers

A History of Major College Football Conference Realignment

Conference realignment remains a steady force on collegiate athletics. A look at where things were and where college football leagues are going.

Kaleb Henry

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Conference realignment remains a steady force on collegiate athletics.

Back in 2023, I posted the first History of Conference Realignment. Since then, the Pac-12 has attempted its rebuild while the Mountain West has fought to remain a league.

Other movement has continued over the past few years as well, and intentions have been announced for future seasons. Now is the time to run back the full history, and make those notable changes for what's next.

Since college football began, schools have been organizing themselves as independents, associations, and conferences. And with more than 150 years of wars, economic rises and falls, civil rights movements, politics, and media money, programs have positioned and repositioned themselves multiple times.

The NCAA began its current three-division structure in 1973. Five years later, the schools formerly in the “University Division” that were made into Division I, were further split into I-A and I-AA, eventually renamed for FBS and FCS. We look at that subdivision of larger schools.

Our baseline begins in that 1978 season.

Linebacker John Pointer, as a member of Vanderbilt University is chasing Auburn tailback Joe Cribbs, who lost his jersey.
Linebacker John Pointer, as a member of Vanderbilt University is chasing Auburn tailback Joe Cribbs, who lost his jersey, at Dudley Field Oct. 14, 1978. / Robert Johnson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

1978

ACC – Clemson, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest

Big Eight – Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

Big 10– Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Ivy – Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale

MAC – Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan

Missouri Valley – Drake, Indiana State, New Mexico State, Southern Illinois, Tulsa, West Texas State, Wichita State

Pacific Coast – Cal State Fullerton, Fresno State, Long Beach State, Pacific (CA), San Jose State, Utah State

Pac-10 – Arizona, Arizona State, California, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Washington, Washington State

SEC – Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Southern  – Appalachian State, Chattanooga, Furman, Marshall, The Citadel, VMI, Western Carolina

Southland – Arkansas State, Lamar, Louisiana Tech, McNeese State, Southwestern Louisiana, Texas-Arlington

Southwest – Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Rice, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech

WAC – BYU, Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State, Utah, UTEP, Wyoming

Independents – Air Force, Army, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colgate, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Hawai’i, Holy Cross, Illinois State, Louisville, Memphis State, Miami (FL), Navy, North Texas State, Northeast Louisiana, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Rutgers, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Temple, Tulane, UNLV, Villanova, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, William & Mary

1979

East Tennessee moved from the Ohio Valley in I-AA to the Southern Conference. Hawai’i ended its independence and joined the WAC.

South Carolina Gamecocks running back George Rogers (38) in action against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back George Rogers (38) in action against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium during the 1980 season. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

1980

Air Force ended its independence and joined the WAC.

1981

Illinois State ended its independence and joined the Missouri Valley. Villanova (I-A Independent) dropped its football program.

1982

The Ivy League, Southern Conference, and Southland Conference dropped to the I-AA level. Southwestern Louisiana left the Southland to remain in I-A as an independent.

Most of the Missouri Valley schools were upgraded to I-AA: Drake, Illinois State, Indiana State, Southern Illinois, and West Texas State. Several I-A Independents also dropped to I-AA: Colgate, Holy Cross, Northeast Louisiana, North Texas State, Richmond, and William & Mary.

UNLV ended its independence and joined the Pacific Coast.

1983

Georgia Tech, already a member of the ACC in all other sports, ended its football independence to become a full member of the ACC.

1984

New Mexico State left the Missouri Valley to join the Pacific Coast.

Florida Gators quarterback Kerwin Bell (13) in action against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium during the 1985 season
Florida Gators quarterback Kerwin Bell (13) in action against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium during the 1985 season. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

1986

The Missouri Valley ended its hybrid league of both I-A and I-AA programs. Tulsa and Wichita State left the conference to become I-A Independent. Northern Illinois left the MAC to become Independent.

1987

Akron left the Ohio Valley (I-AA) to become I-A Independent. Wichita State dropped its program.

1988

The Pacific Coast Athletic Association changed its name to the Big West Conference.

1989

Louisiana Tech upgraded from a I-AA Independent to a I-A Independent.

Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Travis Hill (93) in action against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Travis Hill (93) in action against the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium during the 1990 season. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

1991

The Big East began sponsoring football, ending independence for Boston College, Miami (FL), Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

1992

After joining in all other sports the year before, Florida State ended its independence and joined the ACC. The SEC expands with two programs: Arkansas from the Southwest and formerly Independent South Carolina.

The Big West lost two programs: Fresno State joined the WAC and Long Beach State dropped its program. Nevada left the Big Sky (I-AA) to join the Big West.

Akron ended its independence and joined the MAC. Arkansas State upgraded from I-AA to I-A, remaining an Independent.

1993

The Big West lost Cal State Fullerton, who dropped their program, but added four independents: Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Northern Illinois, and Southwestern Louisiana.

Penn State ended its independence and joined the Big 10.

1994

Northeast Louisiana left the Southland (I-AA) to become a I-A Independent.

1995

North Texas left the Southland (I-AA) to become a I-A Independent.

1996

The Big 12 began its first season after merging the Big Eight with four members of the former Southwest (Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech).

Conference USA began its first season after merging two previously non-football conferences: the Metro Conference and the Great Midwest Conference. This new league included former Southwest member Houston and five former independents: Cincinnati, Louisville, Memphis, Southern Miss, and Tulane.

The WAC added former Southwest members Rice, SMU, and TCU, while also taking San Jose State and UNLV from the Big West. Tulsa ended its independence and joined the WAC.

The Big West lost Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Northern Illinois, and Southwestern Louisiana, all of whom became I-A Independent programs. The league added Boise State (I-AA Big Sky), Idaho (I-AA Big Sky), and North Texas (I-A Independent).

UAB and UCF upgraded from I-AA Independent to become I-A Independent.

Pacific (Big West) dropped its football program.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning (16) in action against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 1996 season.
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning (16) in action against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 1996 season at Williams-Brice Stadium. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

1997

The MAC added Marshall (I-AA Southern) and Northern Illinois (I-A Independent). East Carolina ended its independence and joined Conference USA.

1998

Army ended more than 100 years of independence to join Conference USA.

1999

Eight former members of the WAC form the Mountain West Conference: Air Force, BYU, Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, and Wyoming.

Arkansas State ended its independence and joined the Big West. UAB ended its independence to join Conference USA.

Two schools moved up from I-AA to I-A: Middle Tennessee from the Ohio Valley to independence and Buffalo from independence to the MAC.

2000

Nevada left the Big West to join the WAC.

Two programs upgraded from I-AA Independent to I-A Independent: UConn and South Florida.

LSU Tigers Head Coach Les Miles waves to the crowd.
LSU Tigers Head Coach Les Miles waves to the crowd while standing next to LSU Tigers guard Josh Williford (74) and LSU Tigers defensive tackle Chris Davenport (91) after a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated Mississippi State 29-7. / Matt Stamey-Imagn Images

2001

The Big West stopped sponsoring football. As such, its remaining football-playing members departed for the WAC (Boise State), the Sun Belt (Arkansas State, New Mexico State, and North Texas), or independence (Utah State).

The Sun Belt began sponsoring football. With the addition of the former Big West programs, Idaho joined the league as a football-only member. Louisiana–Lafayette, Louisiana–Monroe, and Middle Tennessee ended their independence to join the Sun Belt.

The WAC lost TCU to Conference USA but added formerly independent Louisiana Tech.

Troy State upgraded from I-AA Independent to I-A Independent.

2002

UCF ended its independence to join the MAC.

2003

South Florida ended its independence to join Conference USA. Utah State ended its independence to join the Sun Belt.

2004

The Big East lost Miami and Virginia Tech to the ACC and added formerly independent UConn.

Troy State ended its independence and joined the Sun Belt.

Florida Atlantic and Florida International upgraded from I-AA Independent to I-A Independent.

Vince Young celebrates with fans after Texas' win over Oklahoma in 2005.
Vince Young celebrates with fans after Texas' win over Oklahoma in 2005. The former Longhorn was the highest rated quarterback in the 2000 recruiting class. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman file / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2005

Temple (expelled from Big East) and Army (left Conference USA) both became independent.

The Big East also lost Boston College to the ACC and added Cincinnati, Louisville, and South Florida from Conference USA. TCU left Conference USA to join the Mountain West.

Conference USA added Marshall and UCF from the MAC and Rice, SMU, Tulsa, and UTEP from the WAC.

The WAC added Idaho, New Mexico, State and Utah State from the Sun Belt Conference.

The Sun Belt added former independents Florida Atlantic and Florida International.

2006

The NCAA changed classification from I-A and I-AA to FBS and FCS.

2007

Temple ended its independence to join the MAC.

2008

Western Kentucky upgraded from FCS Independent to FBS Independent.

2009

Western Kentucky ended its independence and joined the Sun Belt.

UTEP quarterback Blaire Sullivan finds an opening up the middle as he heads for a first down as they take on Southern Miss.
UTEP quarterback Blaire Sullivan finds an opening up the middle as he heads for a first down as they take on Southern Miss during an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg Miss., Nov. 17, 2012. / Ryan Moore/Hattiesburg American, El Paso Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

2011

The Pac-10 becomes the Pac-12 with the additions of Colorado (Big 12) and Utah (Mountain West). The Big 12 also loses Nebraska to the Big Ten. The Mountain West also loses BYU, who becomes an FBS Independent.

Boise State leaves the WAC to join the Mountain West.

2012

The Big 12 loses Missouri and Texas A&M to the SEC and adds TCU (Mountain West) and West Virginia (Big East).

The Mountain West adds former WAC programs Fresno State, Hawai’i, and Nevada. The Big East adds Temple from the MAC.

The MAC adds former Colonial(FCS) member UMass.

The WAC adds former FCS programs Texas State (Southland) and UTSA (Indpenedent).

South Alabama ends its FCS independence to join the Sun Belt.

2013

The Big East loses Pittsburgh and Syracuse to the ACC. With those losses, the league experienced a split between its FBS and non-FBS schools. After the “Catholic 7” took the Big East name, the remaining schools were reorganized as The American. Along with members Cincinnati, Louisville, Rutgers, South Florida, Temple, and UConn, The American also added former Conference USA programs, Houston, Memphis, SMU, and UCF.

Conference USA added former Sun Belt members Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Middle Tennessee, and North Texas, as well as former WAC members Louisiana Tech and UTSA.

The WAC discontinued sponsoring football. Idaho and New Mexico State became FBS Independents. San Jose State and Utah State both joined the Mountain West. Texas State joined the Sun Belt.

Georgia State upgraded from the Colonial (FCS) to the Sun Belt.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin Smith catches a touchdown pass behind Cincinnati Bearcats safety Zach Edwards.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin Smith (9) catches a touchdown pass behind Cincinnati Bearcats safety Zach Edwards (22) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 27, 2014. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

2014

The Big Ten added Maryland (ACC) and Rutgers (The American).

The ACC added Louisville from The American.

The American added former Conference USA members East Carolina, Tulane, and Tulsa.

Conference USA added Old Dominion (FCS Independent) and Western Kentucky (Sun Belt).

The Sun Belt added Appalachian State and Georgia Southern from the Southern Conference (FCS). Idaho and New Mexico State ended their independence to join the Sun Belt.

2015

Charlotte ended its FCS independence to join Conference USA.

Navy ended its independence to join The American.

UAB (Conference USA) shut down its football program.

2016

UMass left the MAC to become Independent.

2017

UAB restarted its football program in Conference USA.

Coastal Carolina upgraded from FCS Independent to the Sun Belt.

2018

The Sun Belt lost Idaho (FCS Big Sky) and New Mexico State (Independent).

Liberty upgraded from the Big South (FCS) to become an FBS Independent.

Michigan State's Darrell Stewart Jr., top, can't hold on to the ball as Indiana's Tiawan Mullen defends.
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart Jr., top, can't hold on to the ball as Indiana's Tiawan Mullen defends during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

2020

Notre Dame joined the ACC for the COVID-19 pandemic-altered season.

UConn left The American to become Independent.

2021

Notre Dame returned to independence.

2022

The Sun Belt added Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss from Conference USA and James Madison from the Colonial (FCS).

2023

The Big 12 added American programs Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF, as well as Independent BYU.

The American added Conference USA programs Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA.

Conference USA added FCS programs Jacksonville State (ASUN) and Sam Houston (WAC), as well as independents Liberty and New Mexico State.

2024

The Pac-12 hemorrhaged member schools, with Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington off to the Big Ten; Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah to the Big 12; and California and Stanford joining the ACC. Remaining schools Oregon State and Washington State made a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West.

The ACC also picked up SMU from The American.

Army ended its independence and joined The American.

Conference USA added former FCS Independent Kennesaw State.

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (25), linebacker Jailin Walker (2) and defensive lineman CJ West (8).
Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (25), linebacker Jailin Walker (2) and defensive lineman CJ West (8) attempt to tackle Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. Notre Dame defeated Indiana 27-17. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025

Conference USA adds former FCS programs Delaware (Coastal) and Missouri State (Missouri Valley).

UMass ends its independence to join the MAC.

2026

The Pac-12 rebuilds with five former Mountain West programs: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State.

The Mountain West adds Northern Illinois (MAC) and UTEP (Conference USA).

American – Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, UTSA

ACC – Boston College, California, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Big 12 – Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, West Virginia

Big Ten – Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington, Wisconsin

Conference USA – FIU, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, Western Kentucky, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, UTSA

MAC – Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, UMass, Western Michigan

Mountain West – Air Force, Hawai’i, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Illinois, San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP, Wyoming

Pac-12 – Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington State

SEC – Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Sun Belt – Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Louisiana–Monroe, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy

Independents – Notre Dame, UConn

