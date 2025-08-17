Matt Rhule Wants Nebraska Football to Wear Black Alternates Every Year
Despite many naysayers online, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule believes that black is indeed a fabric of the program that regularly dons scarlet and cream on Saturdays in the fall.
"We are the Blackshirt defense," Rhule said during his press conference Saturday. "When I was at Albright College, our defense wore black jerseys because of Nebraska, so I think black is a little bit within our DNA of who we are historically."
Rhule addressed the media Saturday to wrap up the second week of fall camp, and was asked about his thoughts on the announcement of the new all-black alternate uniforms set to be worn by the Huskers for the Nov. 1 home tilt against USC. Rhule dispelled any notion that the alternate jerseys would provide a competitive edge to Nebraska's opponent.
"We know that wearing this jersey or that jersey doesn't make you play better. If it does, then we have way bigger problems to begin with," Rhule said.
Nebraska football fans were mixed on the announcement on Friday, as several social media accounts noted that the look could use additional red alterations and pointed out the program's record when donning a non-traditional Nebraska uniform. As Dave Feit noted, Nebraska is 0-4 in black uniforms (2013 UCLA, 2015 Northwestern, 2019 Indiana and 2020 Illinois) and just 7-6 in alternates since the start of the Adidas alternate uniform era in 2009.
Rhule believes that Nebraska deserves to match other premier programs in college football with wearing new uniforms - just not on a regular basis. The coach stated that "at the University of Nebraska, we have a right to do what other schools do."
Rhule continued his thoughts, sharing that the atmosphere at Memorial Stadium against an upper-tier opponent deserves a signature moment for the fans and the team.
"We're anticipating that being a night game. There's nothing worse than black jerseys in the middle of the day, in my opinion," Rhule said. "My hope for us is - I don't want to be a team that's like, 'it's not our thing.' We're an iconic look... I think once a year we should step out and do something in all-black."
The coach added that he hopes to see the all-black uniforms as part of an annual tradition, but noted that Nebraska could do a "different black jersey every year." Rhule also pushed that the uniforms could be a key to garnering interest from new recruits, stating that "they want to see stuff like that."
"They come on the visits, they want to put those things on. I have to mix some of the iconic nature of what we do with cool, swaggy stuff. If they want to wear something different every now and then, so be it," Rhule said.
The school is also calling for that game to be a blackout inside Memorial Stadium. The Sea of Red has a proud tradition of blotting out other colors both at home and on the road, but for one game this season, fans will be asked to show up in black apparel.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
