Matt Rhule Wants Nebraska Football to Wear Black Alternates Every Year

The Nebraska football coach concedes that the all-black alternates could return for future seasons for the Big Red.

Austin Jacobsen

Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule before a game against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule before a game against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Despite many naysayers online, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule believes that black is indeed a fabric of the program that regularly dons scarlet and cream on Saturdays in the fall.

"We are the Blackshirt defense," Rhule said during his press conference Saturday. "When I was at Albright College, our defense wore black jerseys because of Nebraska, so I think black is a little bit within our DNA of who we are historically."

Rhule addressed the media Saturday to wrap up the second week of fall camp, and was asked about his thoughts on the announcement of the new all-black alternate uniforms set to be worn by the Huskers for the Nov. 1 home tilt against USC. Rhule dispelled any notion that the alternate jerseys would provide a competitive edge to Nebraska's opponent.

Nebraska Cornhuskers players Kyler Reed (25) and Ben Cotton (81) celebrate the victory over the Wisconsin Badgers
Kyler Reed and Ben Cotton in Nebraska's 2012 alternates against Wisconsin. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

"We know that wearing this jersey or that jersey doesn't make you play better. If it does, then we have way bigger problems to begin with," Rhule said.

Nebraska football fans were mixed on the announcement on Friday, as several social media accounts noted that the look could use additional red alterations and pointed out the program's record when donning a non-traditional Nebraska uniform. As Dave Feit noted, Nebraska is 0-4 in black uniforms (2013 UCLA, 2015 Northwestern, 2019 Indiana and 2020 Illinois) and just 7-6 in alternates since the start of the Adidas alternate uniform era in 2009.

Rhule believes that Nebraska deserves to match other premier programs in college football with wearing new uniforms - just not on a regular basis. The coach stated that "at the University of Nebraska, we have a right to do what other schools do."

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's 2023 alternates featured a blue outline around the numbers and other small nods to the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Rhule continued his thoughts, sharing that the atmosphere at Memorial Stadium against an upper-tier opponent deserves a signature moment for the fans and the team.

"We're anticipating that being a night game. There's nothing worse than black jerseys in the middle of the day, in my opinion," Rhule said. "My hope for us is - I don't want to be a team that's like, 'it's not our thing.' We're an iconic look... I think once a year we should step out and do something in all-black."

The coach added that he hopes to see the all-black uniforms as part of an annual tradition, but noted that Nebraska could do a "different black jersey every year." Rhule also pushed that the uniforms could be a key to garnering interest from new recruits, stating that "they want to see stuff like that."

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Taylor Martinez (3) passes against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska wore a black alternate jersey against UCLA in 2013. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

"They come on the visits, they want to put those things on. I have to mix some of the iconic nature of what we do with cool, swaggy stuff. If they want to wear something different every now and then, so be it," Rhule said.

The school is also calling for that game to be a blackout inside Memorial Stadium. The Sea of Red has a proud tradition of blotting out other colors both at home and on the road, but for one game this season, fans will be asked to show up in black apparel.

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
  • Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
  • Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
  • Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
  • Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

Published
Austin Jacobsen
