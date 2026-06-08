Nebraska Football Loses 2027 Receiver Commit in Georgia Tech Flip

Nebraska football's nearly flawless recruitment weekend may have come with a slight hiccup for the 2027 class.

Kaden Howard, a three-star 5-10, 160-pound receiver out of Miami, Fla., has decommitted from Nebraska and switched his pledge to Georgia Tech following a visit to the Yellow Jackets this past weekend. The receiver had been committed to the Huskers since March 20, but stated he would keep his recruitment options open. At the time, Howard was Nebraska's second receiver commitment. He also joins former Husker-commit Jabari Watkins as Nebraska pledges to remove themselves from the Huskers 2027 recruitment plans after Watkins announced his intent to pursue other options in December.

The flip comes as potential is building towards Nebraska football and its pursuit of four-star receiver Matthew Gregory out of Pottstown, Penn. The 6-1, 175-pound receiver was part of the official visits this past weekend and has set his official decision date for Monday, June 8. Gregory had originally set his recruitment visit weekend for Nebraska from June 19-21, but moved up his official visit by two weeks to join the highly anticipated group of talented prospects in Lincoln.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 WR Kaden Howard has Flipped his Commitment from Nebraska to Georgia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 160 WR had been Committed to the Cornhuskers since March



“They gonna wake up soon.”https://t.co/UTh0lcMQAP pic.twitter.com/BAqo1urq09 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 8, 2026

“The visit was really good, [I] had a lot of fun overall,” Gregory said to On SI's Trevor Tarr on Sunday. “The players that I was with were mostly Kwazi [Gilmer], and Jacory [Barney]. Nebraska definitely stands near the top of my recruitment.”

While Nebraska awaits Howard's decision, the Huskers are now down to only one receiver remaining in their current 2027 class. Three-star Antayvious Ellis has remained committed to the Huskers since early November and recently made the transition to join four-star quarterback Trae Taylor in-state at Millard South High School. The pair elected to make the transition to assist in peer recruiting for NU and the 2027 class.

Although Howard was the highest-rated receiver recruit of the 2027 class for Nebraska, the Huskers' pursuit of other talent could potentially become a win-win for each side, as first noted by On SI's Trevor Tarr. Howard visited Georgia Tech this past weekend and made his announcement Sunday evening, while Nebraska openly pursued plenty of other talent at the receiver position since Howard's March announcement with the Huskers.

Nebraska wide receiver Nyziah Hunter bolsters a strong receiving group for the Huskers heading into 2026. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“I really liked the environment. I love how they play and the way they treated me it just felt like a good fit for me and my style,” Howard said in March. “I chose Nebraska because of the coaching staff, how they develop their players, how well I fit into their system, and the relationship they built with me.”

Nebraska will not be short on talent for the next few recruitment cycles, however, as the Huskers found several options to secure the future of the receiver room for years to come. At the conclusion of the 2026 cycle, Nebraska added three-star Larry Miles, three-star Nalin Scott, and signed in-state three-star talent Maurice Purify II from Omaha Westside. The Huskers also added transfer talent Kwazi Gilmer from UCLA and return starting receiver talent with Jacory Barney Jr. and Nyziah Hunter. Janiran Bonner will return from a season-ending injury and rising sophomores Quinn Clark and Cortez Mills aim to make splashes in their sophomore seasons.

The Huskers still have plenty to look forward to in having a successful weekend of official visits, but Nebraska likely feels confident from its already impressive haul of commits that coincided with several offers being sent out following the Matt Rhule Football Camps held in Lincoln. Nebraska received commitments from five players over the weekend, including three-star defensive lineman Errol Demontagnac, four-star defensive back Bryce Williams, three-star linebacker Eli Harris, three-star tight end Joey Hunter, and flipping Minnesota commit and three-star edge rusher Ma'atoe Moe.

Ashland-Greenwood offensive lineman Barrett Kitrell on his recruitment visit to Nebraska football. | Barrett Kitrell, X (@BarretK54)

Nebraska's class of 2027 remained firmly in the top 20 nationally according to 247Sports at the conclusion of the weekend, but more commitments and interest - especially from Gregory - could tilt the rankings in favor of the Huskers. Nebraska sits at No. 18 nationally in 247Sports rankings as of Sunday night with six four-star commitments and nine three-star pledges. The Huskers are tenth in the Big Ten conference ratings behind Penn State, UCLA, USC, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Oregon, Minnesota, Michigan, and Washington.

The Huskers remain busy setting up their future classes as well, extending offers to in-state talents Justin Parish in May and Owen Price on Sunday. Parish, an interior offensive lineman from Omaha Westside, is the state's top-rated player for the class of 2028, while Price was a standout at the Matt Rhule Football Camps over the weekend. The Grand Island linebacker secured an offer from the Huskers following his impressive camp performances.

Nebraska remains in contention for Ashland-Greenwood interior offensive lineman Barrett Kitrell for the 2027 class, as the Huskers have secured some of the state's best from this year's crop of recruits. Nebraska has commitments from Millard South's Trae Taylor and Tay Ellis, as well as Millard North's Tory Pittman II and Matt Erickson.