Nebraska Volleyball Completes Television Schedule, Adds 10 BTN Broadcasts
Nebraska volleyball received 10 new television assignments for the 2025 season, increasing the program's national brand exposure following a national semifinal appearance in 2024.
The Big Ten Network announced its 2025 volleyball television schedule on Monday, adding 10 Nebraska volleyball matches to its regional and national broadcast schedule. The Huskers will now appear on 19 regular-season national television appearances on BTN, FOX, FS1, NBC, ABC, and ESPN. Nebraska had announced three additional national television broadcasts in late June after previously announcing two national broadcasts in the spring.
Nebraska will have two non-conference matchups televised on BTN while eight Big Ten contests will appear on the conference's television network. A dozen of Nebraska's 20 Big Ten Conference matches will be nationally televised, including nine of the final 11 contests.
The Huskers' first match on the Big Ten Network arrives on Sunday, Sept. 7, as Nebraska welcomes California for a 1 p.m. CDT match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Less than two weeks later, the Huskers wrap up their non-conference slate against Arizona on Sept. 20 on BTN. The Big Red then open conference play against Michigan on Wednesday, Sept. 24.
Nebraska's next BTN broadcast comes on Friday, Oct. 10, at home against Washington. After a four-match television hiatus, the Huskers' next six matches include national broadcasts with the first three on BTN against Michigan State, at Wisconsin, and a home tilt against Oregon. The Huskers finish the television tour on the road at UCLA on Nov. 14.
Nebraska's final two regular-season matches will be televised on the Big Ten Network as the Huskers complete their regular season at home against Penn State on Friday, Nov. 28, then host Ohio State on Nov. 29. Any home matches and Big Ten road matches not selected for television will be available on B1G+.
Nebraska's other national appearances include its season opener in the AVCA First Serve Showcase against Pittsburgh on FOX, followed by the Showcase's final match against Stanford on ESPN. Nebraska will then visit Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena to face Kentucky on ABC on Aug. 31.
The Huskers also feature non-conference matchups on FS1 against Utah and in-state rival Creighton. The Huskers' first FOX broadcast comes in University Park, Pa., against Penn State on Oct. 3. Additional matches selected for TV, including those on Nebraska Public Media, will be announced at a later date.
Nebraska volleyball is coming off a Final Four finish in 2024, having dropped a five-set showdown with Penn State in the semifinal contest. The Huskers aim to get back to the final weekend after back-to-back seasons in the national championship and semifinals, respectively. Nebraska finished 5-2 in national broadcasts in 2024, falling in a 3-0 sweep at SMU on the ESPN ACC Network in the regular season before dropping the national semifinal to Penn State 3-2 on ESPN.
The 2024 Huskers had wins on ESPN2, ABC, FS1, NBC over Kentucky, Louisville, Illinois, Ohio State, No. 23 Dayton, and Wisconsin. Nebraska's 2025 schedule begins with the Red-White scrimmage in Lincoln on Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers will follow up their scrimmage with an Alumni match the following Saturday on Aug. 16.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage at 2:30 p.m.
- Aug. 16 Alumni Match at 6 p.m.
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 6 p.m. on FOX
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) at 11 a.m. on ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California at 1 p.m. on BTN
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah at 6 p.m.
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon
- Sept. 16 at Creighton
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona at 6 p.m. on BTN
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan at 6 p.m. on BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland
- Oct. 3 at Penn State at 7 p.m. on FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington at 8 p.m. on BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. on BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin at 8 p.m. on BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon at 1 p.m. on BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota
- Nov. 14 at UCLA at TBD on BTN
- Nov. 15 at USC
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State at 5:30 p.m. on BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State at TBD on BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
