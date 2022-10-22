Peyton Bowen Film Room: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Commit's Dominant Performance

In the matchup between two Texas powers the Denton Guyer Wildcats (8-0) came out victorious in dramatic fashion 49-7 over the Allen Eagles (6-2). It stood as a statement victory for Guyer, who is looking to avenge their 40-21 loss in the state championship game against Westlake last season.

Over the past ten seasons, Allen had dominated this particular matchup. The two programs had faced off six times, with Allen winning each of those contests. Allen outscored Guyer 284-140 in those six games, averaging out to a 47 to 23 victory in their favor.

Guyer completely flipped the script in front of the whole nation to see. It was a exceptional all-around performance from Guyer, led by Notre Dame safety commit Peyton Bowen.

Offensively, Guyer was humming all night. From start to finish, Guyer showed why they are arguably the top team in Texas this season. They seem to be on a mission.

Bowen did his best to steal the show with his all-around game.

PEYTON BOWEN FILM ROOM

Bowen made a variety of plays on both sides of the football, most notably from his safety position.

His combination of speed, physicality and short-area explosiveness has all the Notre Dame fans and faithful buzzing about his upside on the next level. Throughout the night, Bowen showed some rare explosiveness at the safety position.

He was able to close on opposing ball carriers effectively on both the run and pass game, seeming to be shot out of a cannon. Bowen has the type of profile that could serve either working from depth or in man coverage on the next level.

Bowen also made the highlight of the night, taking a punt back 59 yards for a score. On that play, he evaded and broke a flurry of tackles on his way to the end zone, and a spot on SportsCenter this morning.

Everything that makes Bowen special was on display during that return. If Notre Dame is able to keep Bowen in the 2023 recruiting class, he should have an opportunity to fight for a big role early. The Texas standout is that special.

The biggest improvements needed for Bowen are his trigger to get downhill in the run game. When he declares, he is an explosive player but he seems way more willing to do so in the passing game. As he continues to add size and proactiveness, he should make a massive impact down in the box.

It was a quiet day from Bowen’s younger brother, 2024 cornerback target Eli Bowen in this outing. Holding down the cornerback position for the Wildcats, Bowen was rarely tested in the contest, and for good reason.

He has some dynamite change of direction ability in coverage. Bowen’s mirror ability is top notch and has the talent to close on opposing pass catchers in a flash.

Perhaps his biggest improvement is physically. He looks worlds bigger this season, presenting an even larger impact to his game. While the upside may not be quite as high as his brother’s, Eli is a really talented cover player who should be able to line up all over the defense for his prospective program.

