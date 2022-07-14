Breaking Down Notre Dame QB Target Kenny Minchey

Notre Dame is still looking for a quarterback in the 2023 class, and a player the Irish could pursue is Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II standout Kenny Minchey. The 6-2, 205-pound signal caller is currently committed to Pittsburgh, but the Irish could make a move in the near future.

The Irish Breakdown team was joined by John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American to break down Minchey's game. We go in the film room to look at what makes Minchey so productive, and why he is so underrated.

Minchey is coming off a brilliant junior season in which he threw for 3,280 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 61.3% of his passes. Minchey also rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

Here's a quick written analysis of Minchey:

"If your top priority for a quarterback is that he's a playmaker then you're going to love Minchey. This is especially true if you like playmakers from the pocket. Minchey hit a growth spurt between his sophomore and junior season, growing at least an inch and a half and really filling out his frame. He's still on the shorter side (a shade under 6-2), but he's built strong and he possesses the kind of frame to be a strong player from the pocket.

"Minchey has a lower release point, more from the ear than over the top. This might cause some issues at times as a pure pocket passer, but it also allows him to easily adjust his release point, which makes him an effective off-platform thrower. It also adds to his gunslinger style of play because he gets through the throwing zone very quickly. Minchey does a very good job changing arm speeds and angles, and his accuracy doesn't dip when he does so.

"The Pope John Paul II star has easy arm strength. It looks like he's just flicking the ball but it gets where it needs to go in a hurry. Like Novosad, Minchey throws a beautiful and accurate deep ball, and he is an aggressive passer that is willing to fit the ball into tight areas. Minchey makes extremely quick decisions and his anticipation is top notch. Minchey is a decent athlete that could make more plays with his legs than he does in high school. He's capable of running read zones and being a chain mover as a scrambler, but he's a pocket passer first and second."

