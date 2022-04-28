Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Seven Round Mock Draft Includes Five Notre Dame Players

The final full mock draft from NFL.com included five former Notre Dame players

Tonight kicks off the 2022 NFL Draft, and several former Notre Dame players are expected to hear their names called. There are a lot of round one mock drafts out there, but some really put forth some effort and do a full mock draft.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com put together a quality seven-round mock draft, and five former Fighting Irish players were part of his mock draft. 

Reuter had All-American safety Kyle Hamilton slated in round one, with the Georgia native going No. 11 overall to the Washington Commanders.

"I hope that Hamilton's film is not overshadowed by his average 40 time (4.59) and the idea that safety doesn't have "premium positional value." Washington's pairing of Hamilton (roaming the back half with his exceptional football IQ and range) and Kamren Curl (working around the line of scrimmage) will give offenses fits." - Reuter

Reuter doesn't have any other Notre Dame players going on day one or day two (rounds two and three), but things are expected to pick up this weekend on the third and final day of the draft.

He has the Buffalo Bills taking wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. in the fourth round with the No. 130 overall pick. Of course, this would allow Austin the opportunity to play with star quarterback Josh Allen

The last time Buffalo drafted anyone from Notre Dame was in the 2001 Draft when they selected safety Tony Driver and tight end Dan O'Leary in the sixth round.

Reuter has running back Kyren Williams sliding all the way down to round five, with the Indianapolis Colts selecting him with the No. 179 overall pick. Prior to selecting Quenton Nelson with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 draft the Colts had not taken a Notre Dame player since selecting punter Hunter Smith in the 7th round of the 1999 draft.

Quarterback Jack Coan is slated to go to the Houstan Texans in the sixth round with the No. 205 overall pick. Should Coan get selected this weekend it would mark the second straight season that Notre Dame had a quarterback picked in the draft. In the previous ten years the Irish had just one quarterback get drafted (DeShone Kizer, 2nd Round, 2017 Draft).

The final former Notre Dame player to find himself in Reuter's mock draft is defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, who is slated to go in the 7th round with the No. 237 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia hasn't selected a former Irish player since Trevor Laws was taken in the 2nd round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Boubacar Traore
Recruiting

Breaking Down The Commitment Of Boubacar Traore To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell2 hours ago
Chris Tyree
Football

Notre Dame Offense Has Loads Of Potential, But Key Questions Remain

By Bryan Driskell4 hours ago
Jayson Ademilola - Justin Ademilola
Recruiting

Class Impact: Breaking Down Boubacar Traore's Commitment To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell14 hours ago
Boubacar Traore
Recruiting

DL Boubacar Traore Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell15 hours ago
Marist Liufau
Football

Notre Dame Post-Spring Depth Chart - Defense

By Bryan Driskell16 hours ago
Kyle Hamilton
Football

Projecting The Where For Notre Dame's 2022 NFL Draft Picks

By Ryan Roberts22 hours ago
Jayden Thomas
Football

Spring Review: Potential Breakout Players Emerge For Notre Dame

By Bryan DriskellApr 27, 2022
Audric Estime
Football

Notre Dame Post-Spring Depth Chart - Offense

By Bryan DriskellApr 26, 2022