How To Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. California Golden Bears

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2) look to get their first win of the season today when they take on the California Golden Bears (2-0). Notre Dame has lost three straight while the Bears have won three in a row, and six of their last eight.

Here's what you need to know about the game and how to watch, or listen, to his matchup.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium

When: 2:30 PM EST

Television: NBC – Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play); Jason Garrett (analyst); Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst).



Spread: Notre Dame –11.5, O/U 40.5

What To Know - Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman continues to look for his first win as Notre Dame’s head coach after an 0-2 start to the season and an 0-3 start to his career. Freeman and his coaching staff spent the week with a critical eye on getting better execution from his team. Drew Pyne will make his first career start against Cal after Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last week. Pyne is 20 for 39 (51%) for 256 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception in his career. He won’t be the runner Buchner was, but Pyne is nimble enough to move the pocket and elude pressure when necessary. The Fighting Irish will also be wearing green jerseys to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the 1977 green jersey game vs USC.



You can see Notre Dame's 2022 green jersey's right here:

What To Know - Cal: The Golden Bears and Notre Dame haven’t played since 1967. The Irish have won the previous four meetings. The Golden Bears rank No. 23 nationally in scoring defense (13.5 PPG). They have held six of their last eight opponents to 14 or fewer points, dating back to last season. The Bears’ leading tackler, Jackson Sirmon (17), is the son of defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon. Cal quarterback Jack Plummer played at Notre Dame Stadium last year when he was Purdue’s quarterback. He has thrown two interceptions and has been sacked six times this season.

