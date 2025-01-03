Irish Breakdown

Kirby Smart Reflects on Pivotal Stretch Before Halftime Against Notre Dame

The tides of the Sugar Bowl turned in major fashion right before halftime

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to wide receiver Anthony Evans III (5) before the kick off from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to wide receiver Anthony Evans III (5) before the kick off from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The biggest turning point of the Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia came just before halftime.

Notre Dame had taken a 6-3 lead with just 39 seconds before halftime. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart decided to play for points instead of just get the game to halftime following the ensuing kickoff.

That decision proved costly for Georgia as Notre Dame forced a fumble and scored a touchdown just seconds later.

Following the game, Smart discussed that costly decision.

"Yeah. Typically when you're down, you need every possession you can have. And we made a decision that we were going to be aggressive and we were going to try to go two-minute.

"And that's what everything says you should do. You can't give up possessions when you're trailing. So, we're down 6-3. We felt like we had a little quick-game pass. Certainly not counting on getting beat that quick at left tackle. And got a sack-fumble, which gave them some momentum.

"But at the end of the day, we got a great red-area defense. We should stop them. We don't play passive here. We play to be aggressive, and we're trying to go score."

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take

Nothing is more symbolic of Marcus Freeman's whole "One play, one life" mentality than what happened just before halftime.

Notre Dame saw Georgia come out throwing and didn't decide to simply sit back. The Irish came charging hard and RJ Oben finally made his impact felt on Notre Dame's defensive line. Of course, one play later Riley Leonard finds Beaux Collins for a touchdown and Notre Dame suddenly leads 13-3.

That philosophy proved to be the difference in the game.

As for Kirby Smart choosing to go for points instead of taking a knee to get to halftime - that's him trying to use the same philosophy.

