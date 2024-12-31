Marcus Freeman Wins Major Award as Notre Dame Head Coach
Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman has been named the winner of a major award in college football.
Freeman has been named the winner of the 2024 Bobby Dodd Trophy for Coach of the Year.
The Dodd Trophy was established in 1976 to honor the FBS football coach whose program represents three pillars of success: Scholarship, Leadership and Integrity.
Freeman becomes the second Notre Dame head coach to ever win the award, joining Brian Kelly who win it in 2018.
Notre Dame's Response to Improbable Northern Illinois Upset Loss
Marcus Freeman winning any postseason award back on the evening of September 7 felt nearly impossible to picture. Notre Dame had just lost at home to Northern Illinois and a week after gaining national praise for beating Texas A&M, became the laughingstock of college football nationally.
But Freeman didn't run from the loss, instead using it as a motivator for Notre Dame in 2024. As a result the Fighting Irish have won 11-straight games and put up some of the most impressive numbers in the nation as they get ready for a Sugar Bowl date with mighty Georgia on Wednesday night.
From the Notre Dame Press Release on Marcus Freeman Winning Bobby Dodd Trophy
Through the regular season and the first round of the playoffs, Notre Dame ranks among the top teams in the nation in multiple statistical categories, including: first in team passing efficiency defense (96.94), first in turnovers gained (29), first in defensive touchdowns (6), third in scoring defense (13.8), third in turnover margin (1.23), fourth in scoring offense (38.8), fourth in passing yards allowed (162.3), fourth in interceptions (18), fifth in fourth-down success rate (0.760), seventh in third down defense (0.308), seventh in fourth down defense (0.361), eighth in total defense (295.3), ninth in fumbles recovered (11), ninth in red zone defense (0.727), 10th in passes had intercepted (6) and 11th in rushing offense (222.4).