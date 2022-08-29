Notre Dame 2022 Season Predictions And College Football Playoff Picks

The 2022 season is upon us and we are about to see how Marcus Freeman's first season at Notre Dame will go. Notre Dame kicks off its 2022 campaign on Saturday when it heads to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Before the season begins the Irish Breakdown staff got together to make its season predictions for Notre Dame. We talk players, statistical leaders, record predictions and we even make our College Football Playoff picks.

Our show kicks off with a look at the Notre Dame players, and we make selections for both sides of the ball. We each make our own individual predictions for breakout players, top role players, freshmen of the year, top linemen, the X-factors and we predict our team MVPs.

We also predict statistical leaders for both sides of the ball and all make predictions for sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner. We also make our three bold predictions for each side of the ball, which were quite entertaining. Our show wraps up with all of us making our Notre Dame season predictions and our playoff picks.

All three members of the Irish Breakdown crew that took part in this video predicted Notre Dame to go 11-1 this season. We also all picked the Irish to earn another berth to the College Football Playoff.

All of our staff predict the Irish, Buckeyes and Alabama to make it to the CFP, but our fourth picks were all very different.

Enjoy the show!

