Notre Dame Bowl Projections Are Starting To Get Some Clarity

Week 11 of the college football season was entertaining, but Notre Dame was able to avoid the upset/loss that bit so many other teams in the butt. Eight teams in the College Football Playoff Top 25 lost this weekend, including six teams that were ranked ahead of the Irish.

Notre Dame's victory over Navy and the losses by so many other programs seems to have built some clarity for the Irish when it comes to its bowl projections. Last week the bowl projections were all over the place, but now things are narrowing.

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN, Athlon Sports and Jerry Palm of CBS Sports all project Notre Dame to the Gator Bowl. Bonagura and Athlon have the Irish slated to play Kentucky, while Palm has Notre Dame set to face Mississippi State. Notre Dame is 1-2 all-time in the Gator Bowl but has not played in it since the end of the 2002 season.

Notre Dame has never played Kentucky or Mississippi State in football.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN and CollegeFootballNews.com both have Notre Dame slated to play in the Holiday Bowl. Schlabach has the Irish projected to play Washington and CFBNews has them slated to face UCLA.

Notre Dame has never played in the Holiday Bowl. The Irish are 8-0 all-time against Washington and they are 4-0 all-time against the Bruins.

The Irish still have an outside chance to make it to a New Year's Six bowl, but it would need to win out and have some help in order make that happen.

