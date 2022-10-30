Brandon Joseph's Interception Sparks Notre Dame Victory

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden has said all along that turnovers come in bunches. Entering Saturday’s 41-24 win at No. 16 Syracuse, those bunches had yet to come, but that changed Saturday afternoon against the Orange, starting with the very first play of the game.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Schrader dropped back to pass as he took the game’s first offensive snap and looked to his left. Schrader wanted to hit 6-5 receiver Oronde Gadsen II on a quick slant, but what he did instead was throw it right to Fighting Irish safety Brandon Joseph, who stepped in front of the big Syracuse wideout.

"I was just doing my job,” Joseph said after Notre Dame’s fifth win of the season. “I dropped down in the zone, quarterback’s staring at me (laughs), threw it right to me and I took it. I mean it’s pretty much that.”

Joseph had nine interceptions in his three seasons at Northwestern, but Saturday was his first since joining the Fighting Irish program as a transfer in January. It was also the first return for a touchdown he has ever had – at any level.

"I didn’t even have one in high school, it’s the first in my career,” Joseph recalled. "That’s why you see me point straight over to my mom. We’ve been talking about this since day one, man. So, for it to be my fist pick six and to be able to go celebrate with them, it was huge.”

He handed the ball to his dad after finding the end zone, to give the Irish a stunningly quick lead in their second road win of the season. It’s the second time this season (BYU) that the Irish secondary has intercepted a pass on the first offensive play of the game, but it’s also the first time Joseph has ever intercepted a pass on the game’s first play.

"I think there’s been a game where I had that chance,” Joseph said. “The D-line tipped it, but I mean I was just doing my job. I dropped down in the zone, quarterback’s staring at me (laughs), threw it right to me and I took it. I mean it’s pretty much that.”

Joseph’s first play pick six wasn’t the only turnover the Irish defense forced against the Orange, and as big as it was, it might not have even been the most important one.

Early in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame’s 17-point lead had been cut to 24-17 after Syracuse scored 10 points in about four and a half minutes. They gained 15 yards on the first two plays of their next drive, when Howard Cross III got his hand on a Carlos Del Rio-Wilson pass. The deflection shot in the air, and Irish linebacker Marist Liufau was able to make a diving interception.

Running back Audric Estime scored the first of his two touchdowns eight plays later and the game was never close again.

“Huge,” Joseph said of the impact of the Liufau play. “Huge moment for the game. Like I said, we want that emphasis on turnovers. At that point in the game for him to get that pick and for us to get the momentum back (and) get the ball back to the offense, it was huge. Absolutely the turning point of that game.”

Cornerback TaRiq Bracy’s interception against BYU was the only interception the Irish had through their first seven games, but the Irish tripled that tally with the two picks against the Orange Saturday. Two picks in one game would certainly qualify as a “bunch” at this point, especially considering they turned into 14 points.

"I think it’s a big confidence booster for our defense, because it’s something that we’ve expected since game one of the season is to get turnovers,” Joseph remarked. "For them to start falling now with the games that we have up next and everything that we have coming is a great confidence booster for our defense. Because we’re a defense that puts an emphasis on turnovers and that’s what we expect. So, with it happening today, we’re real satisfied.”

