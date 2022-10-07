Breaking Down How Notre Dame Stacks Up Against BYU

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) and No. 16 BYU Cougars (4-1) square off this weekend in a game that is a must-win for Marcus Freeman's squad. Notre Dame will look to earn its first win over a ranked opponent since beating Wisconsin over a year ago.

One of the ways we broke down the game was the statistical matchup and the on field matchups that will impact those areas. In this preview video we discuss how Notre Dame stacks up in these areas against the Cougars.

The video begins with a look at how the Notre Dame offense stacks up against the BYU defense in three areas. We discuss the Notre Dame rush offense against the BYU pass defense, the Irish pass offense against the Cougar pass offense and then how the Irish offense and BYU defense stack up from a scoring and situational football standpoint.

Next we discuss those same matchups but look at it from a Notre Dame defense matchup against the BYU offense.

