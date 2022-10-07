Skip to main content

Breaking Down How Notre Dame Stacks Up Against BYU

Irish Breakdown looks at how the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and BYU Cougars stack up on paper

 The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) and No. 16 BYU Cougars (4-1) square off this weekend in a game that is a must-win for Marcus Freeman's squad. Notre Dame will look to earn its first win over a ranked opponent since beating Wisconsin over a year ago.

One of the ways we broke down the game was the statistical matchup and the on field matchups that will impact those areas. In this preview video we discuss how Notre Dame stacks up in these areas against the Cougars.

The video begins with a look at how the Notre Dame offense stacks up against the BYU defense in three areas. We discuss the Notre Dame rush offense against the BYU pass defense, the Irish pass offense against the Cougar pass offense and then how the Irish offense and BYU defense stack up from a scoring and situational football standpoint.

Next we discuss those same matchups but look at it from a Notre Dame defense matchup against the BYU offense.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Drew Pyne
Football

Game Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs #16 BYU Cougars

By Bryan Driskell
Jaiden Ausberry
Recruiting

Notre Dame LB Commit Jaiden Ausberry Set For Thursday Night Action

By Ryan Roberts
Marcus Freeman
Football

Marcus Freeman Talks Jacob Lacey Leaving Notre Dame, Offensive Line, Injury Updates

By Sean Stires
Jacob Lacey
Football

Jacob Lacey Leaves The Notre Dame Football Team

By Bryan Driskell
Tommy Rees 1
Football

Tommy Rees Talks Tobias Merriweather, Notre Dame Running Backs, Chris Tyree And More

By Sean Stires
Drew Pyne
Football

Midweek Musings: Notre Dame Offense Has A Chance To Get Right In October

By Bryan Driskell
Taeshaun Lyons - Ben Minich
Recruiting

Taeshaun Lyons Includes Notre Dame In His Top 8 List

By Bryan Driskell
Isaiah Foskey
Football

Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense vs BYU

By Bryan Driskell