Breaking Down How Notre Dame Stacks Up Against BYU
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) and No. 16 BYU Cougars (4-1) square off this weekend in a game that is a must-win for Marcus Freeman's squad. Notre Dame will look to earn its first win over a ranked opponent since beating Wisconsin over a year ago.
One of the ways we broke down the game was the statistical matchup and the on field matchups that will impact those areas. In this preview video we discuss how Notre Dame stacks up in these areas against the Cougars.
The video begins with a look at how the Notre Dame offense stacks up against the BYU defense in three areas. We discuss the Notre Dame rush offense against the BYU pass defense, the Irish pass offense against the Cougar pass offense and then how the Irish offense and BYU defense stack up from a scoring and situational football standpoint.
Next we discuss those same matchups but look at it from a Notre Dame defense matchup against the BYU offense.
Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Read More
Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense
Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook