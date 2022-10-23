Skip to main content

Clarence Lewis Talks About His Forced Fumble, Playing With Urgency And More

Notre Dame bounced back with a 44-21 win over UNLV Saturday. The Irish defense held the Rebels to 0-12 on third down in the win
Notre Dame picked up a much-needed victory over UNLV yesterday, and junior cornerback Clarence Lewis played a key role. Lewis finished the game with five tackles and a key forced fumble that he also recovered.

Lewis spoke about the victory following the game.

Here are some of Lewis' comments.

On The Fumble He Forced And Recovered

“This week, I mean, obviously last week it was a lot of fumbles that didn't go our way. We were hoping for sure to make some of the turnovers go. When I saw the opportunity, I thought I would just go for it and make sure I go with it.”

On The Fumbles They Caused, But Couldn’t Recover Against Stanford

“It was just pretty much just get another one. Just keep getting more and more because something have to come our way for sure.”

On Playing With A Sense Of Urgency

“It's pretty much a mindset, urgency. Even the little things, getting to places faster on time or coming up faster at the end of practice. Just having that extra sense of urgency like even in the little details.”

On His Season And Moving In And Out Of The Starting Lineup

“If anything, it just made me work harder. Just whenever my number is called, I just try to do my job and just my job and don't let the negative affect me, and just doing pretty much, trying your best on that play and work hard.”

