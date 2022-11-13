Notre Dame Climbs To No. 18 In Associated Press Poll

Notre Dame continues climbing back up the polls, rising up to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press poll after the Fighting Irish improved to 7-3 with a 35-32 win at Navy.

Notre Dame began the season ranked No. 5 in both the AP and Coaches Polls but fell out by week three when the Irish started the season 0-2. Notre Dame jumped back in to No. 20 last week after pounding Clemson (35-14) at home.

The Irish climbed up again thanks to the win over Navy, but also losses by teams ranked ahead of them. Tulane, NC State, Texas and Illinois all fell out of the rankings after losses. Notre Dame was five spots higher in the AP Poll last week, so its two-spot climb wasn't as sharp as it was in the Coaches Poll, which saw the Irish jump up six spots to No. 19.

Notre Dame currently owns wins over No. 13 North Carolina, who the Irish beat 45-32 in Chapel Hill back in September, and against No. 9 Clemson, who the Irish smacked last weekend.

Notre Dame finishes the regular season against No. 7 USC, who moved up after beating Colorado on Friday night. The Trojans play at No. 16 UCLA this weekend. UCLA dropped seven spots after losing to Arizona last night.

