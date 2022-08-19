Deland McCullough Building A Backfield Built On Toughness

It should probably come as no surprise that Deland McCullough uses a boxing glove in one of his many drills with the Notre Dame running backs. Even at 49, the first-year Fighting Irish position coach has both the build and the steely-eyed glare of a man who could step into the ring today.

His tone wasn’t as stern as ‘Rocky III’ protagonist ‘Clubber Lang’ when he spoke this week after an Irish practice, but McCullough was matter of fact, while also expansive in his answers.

One of McCullough’s most light-hearted moments was when he was asked about Fighting Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand’s offensive line. The two share an approach to the game that would make the late, great, stone-handed former middleweight champion Marvin Hagler smile.

“I’m in there with Coach Hiestand and he’s hearing what I’m telling the guys, I see him up there smiling and (nodding) his head,” McCullough recalled. “So, when I see him do that, I know we’re on the right track. (I am) just really excited about what he’s doing with those guys and then the way it’s meshing with our guys in the style we want.

“He’s teaching tough, two-fisted, smack-guys-in-the-mouth, offensive linemen and that’s what I’m teaching the running backs too,” McCullough continued. “We aren't teaching finesse unless we have to. Outside of that, we (are) bringing it and we (are) running right through people’s mouths.”

That’s the McCullough that has been on display during the several open practices. He is part corner hype man, firing up his running backs with enthusiasm, and part teacher of the craft with his various tools and techniques.

That boxing glove he uses is attached to a long stick. His running backs run through the ‘gauntlet’ and as they come out, he uses the stick and glove to punch at the ball to try to jar it loose from his players’ grips.

McCullough uses the tools, which also include a heavy ball and a ball with a rope attached to it to try to pull the ball away from the backs, to help teach the foundation of what he and head coach Marcus Freeman demand from a Notre Dame running back.

“The point has been made as far as the No. 1 thing in the room is protecting the quarterback and protecting the football,” McCullough explained. “Those things are unwavering. If you don’t hold on to the football, you can’t play. (If you) can't protect the quarterback in the role that you're in, if you're in there and in protecting the quarterback. You aren't going to play.”

Pass protection is a must for any running back. Notre Dame lost a great pass protector from last year’s team in Kyren Williams. Lack of pass protection skills have kept many a running back off the field in the past and that won’t change under McCullough.

“Only guys that protect the quarterback are going to play,” McCullough said. “I feel confident in the guys to do that, but needless to say there’s a pecking order of guys that will go out there in the lead role of protecting the quarterback in those situations.”

There is more to playing the position than just pass protection, though. McCullough has spent more than a decade coaching the position. His career includes two stints at Indiana University, a season at USC and three years with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he earned a Super Bowl ring.

McCullough sharpened his skills coaching running backs at those stops and the focus has been on building complete backs who have multiple tools in their arsenal.

“On (pass) routes, are you getting the proper route depth are there any false steps,” McCullough noted. “Are you breaking down at the end of the route correctly? Finish, I'm talking about effort. I tell guys as a ball carrier, they should finish past the last guy or through 'em, if it's live. As a receiver, if you don't have the ball in your hands, you should be headed downfield to find work.

“So, you (are) just building things on these guys that you want them to be complete player," continued the Irish running backs coach. "So, if they got the ball and they're running, they're getting it done. They don't have the ball in their hands, and they don't get the ball, they should be going down and finding work. So, it's an effort thing overall.”

Chris Tyree, Audric Estime and Gi’Bran Payne have been full go through the first two weeks of training camp. Logan Diggs has worn a red jersey, so he hasn’t been full contact, but he has still continued to work.

“I’ve been really impressed with the entire group, but Audric particularly because of his body … but I’ve seen (Gi'Bran) knock guys back,” McCullough said. “Logan knocking the pile back. Chris Tyree knocking the pile back. Just trusting me.”

And trusting that two-fisted approach.

