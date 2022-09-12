Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. California

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2) look to pick up their first win of the season this weekend when they host the California Golden Bears (2-0). Notre Dame has released its depth chart ahead of that home matchup, one in which the Irish will be wearing green jerseys

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

Obviously the big change is junior Drew Pyne being listed as the starting quarterback and freshman Steve Angeli being listed as the backup quarterback now that Tyler Buchner is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

There were no other changes on the offense.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

There were no changes to the Notre Dame defensive depth chart ahead of the matchup against Cal.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter