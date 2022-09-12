Skip to main content

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. California

Notre Dame has released its football depth chart for its upcoming matchup against the Cal Golden Bears

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2) look to pick up their first win of the season this weekend when they host the California Golden Bears (2-0). Notre Dame has released its depth chart ahead of that home matchup, one in which the Irish will be wearing green jerseys

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

Notre Dame Offense vs Cal

Obviously the big change is junior Drew Pyne being listed as the starting quarterback and freshman Steve Angeli being listed as the backup quarterback now that Tyler Buchner is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

There were no other changes on the offense.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

Notre Dame Defense vs Cal

There were no changes to the Notre Dame defensive depth chart ahead of the matchup against Cal.

