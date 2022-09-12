Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. California
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2) look to pick up their first win of the season this weekend when they host the California Golden Bears (2-0). Notre Dame has released its depth chart ahead of that home matchup, one in which the Irish will be wearing green jerseys
NOTRE DAME OFFENSE
Obviously the big change is junior Drew Pyne being listed as the starting quarterback and freshman Steve Angeli being listed as the backup quarterback now that Tyler Buchner is out for the season with a shoulder injury.
There were no other changes on the offense.
NOTRE DAME DEFENSE
There were no changes to the Notre Dame defensive depth chart ahead of the matchup against Cal.
