Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Navy

No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) is set to take on long-time rival Navy (3-6) this weekend in the latest installment of this storied matchup. 

Where: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Md.)
When: 12:00 PM ET
Network: ABC
Line: Notre Dame -17.0, O/U 42.5

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

Notre Dame Offense vs Clemson

Freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather is still not listed on the depth chart, but he has become a regular in the rotation in recent weeks.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

Notre Dame Defense

Junior Xavier Watts is also not listed on the depth chart, but he has averaged almost 30 snaps per game over the last month and has become a regular in the rotation. Watts is coming off a career-high 34 snaps during the win over Clemson.

There are no changes on the offensive or defensive depth charts from last week.

