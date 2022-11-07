Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Navy

No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) is set to take on long-time rival Navy (3-6) this weekend in the latest installment of this storied matchup.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Md.)

When: 12:00 PM ET

Network: ABC

Line: Notre Dame -17.0, O/U 42.5

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for the upcoming matchup.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

Freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather is still not listed on the depth chart, but he has become a regular in the rotation in recent weeks.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

Junior Xavier Watts is also not listed on the depth chart, but he has averaged almost 30 snaps per game over the last month and has become a regular in the rotation. Watts is coming off a career-high 34 snaps during the win over Clemson.

There are no changes on the offensive or defensive depth charts from last week.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter