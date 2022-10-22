Game Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs UNLV Rebels

Notre Dame saw its three-game winning streak snapped last week, but the 3-3 Fighting Irish will look to get back on track today when they take on the UNLV Rebels (4-3). UNLV has dropped two straight games but have been a quality team this season.

Irish Breakdown spent all week breaking down the game and areas where Notre Dame must improve as a team. The final step is making predictions for today's contest, and here is our video breakdown of our predictions, and how we got there.

Head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish obviously need a win, but they need to get rolling and dominate. Getting quarterback Drew Pyne will be a key to making that happen.

Here are the Irish Breakdown staff predictions:

Bryan Driskell, Publisher - Notre Dame 49, UNLV 17

Vince DeDario, Football Analyst - Notre Dame 35, UNLV 13

Ryan Roberts, Recruiting Director - Notre Dame 35, UNLV 13

Shaun Davis, Recruiting Analyst - Notre Dame 30, UNLV 3

Andrew McDonough, IB Contributor - Notre Dame 31, UNLV 13

Sean Stires, Staff Writer - Notre Dame 32, UNLV 17

IB STAFF PREDICTION STANDINGS

Bryan - 27-6

Vince - 24-9

Ryan - 23-10

Shaun - 22-11

Andrew - 21-12

Sean - 21-12

