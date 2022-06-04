Notre Dame 2022 Roster Is Among The Nation's Most Talented

According to Lindy's Sports, Notre Dame will have one of the nation's most talented rosters in 2022

I would contend that Notre Dame's roster continues to be underrated, but that is slowly starting to change, and the Lindy's Sports preseason magazine is further evidence of that.

Not only did Notre Dame tie Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State for the second most preseason All-Americans, the Irish are one of the best producers of top talent from a position-by-position standpoint.

Lindy's goes through and ranks the top players by position, and Notre Dame had five different players ranked among the 10 best players in the country. The Irish tied for the 5th most players in the position-by-position rankings, and Notre Dame is tied with Georgia for the 4th most number of players to rank in the Top 10 at each position.

Only Alabama (9), Ohio State (7) and Clemson (6) had more players in the Top 10 at their respective positions.

Notre Dame had two players rank as the best player in the country at their positions, and it had three players either first or second. Notre Dame tied with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State for the most players ranked No. 1 and it trailed only Alabama (6) for most players ranked in the Top 3 at their positions.

Junior tight end Michael Mayer and fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson were ranked No. 1 at their positions, which isn't a surprise considering Lindy's had them as first-team All-Americans.

Senior safety Brandon Joseph was a consensus All-American in 2020 and he was also a first team All-American by Lindy's. Joseph ranked as the second best safety in the country according to Lindy's preseason magazine.

Senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey was ranked as the No. 3 defensive end in the country, and he was named a preseason second team All-American. Foskey racked up 11 sacks last season and tied for the nation's lead with six forced fumbles last season.

The final player to earn a spot among the Top 10 players is senior cornerback Cam Hart, who checked in as the No. 10 cornerback on the Lindy's preseason list. Only one Notre Dame opponent had a cornerback ranked higher than Hart, and that would be Stanford's Kyu Blu Kelly.

