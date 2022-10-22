How To Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. UNLV Rebels

Notre Dame (3-3) and UNLV (4-3) are ready to square off for a first-ever meeting. Irish Breakdown has everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to matchup, and the must know information.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind. - Notre Dame Stadium

When: 2:30 PM EST

Television: Peacock – Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play); Jason Garrett (analyst); Zora Stephenson (sideline) ***This game is only on the Peacock streaming service. It will NOT be broadcast over the air on NBC***

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst)

Spread: Notre Dame –27.5, O/U 47.5 (FanDuel)

What to Know - Notre Dame: After a season-best three-game winning streak was snapped last week, Notre Dame looks to bounce back this week against the Rebels. The offense scored just 14 points against Stanford, and if they’re to get back on track this week, Drew Pyne needs to be closer to the 72% passer he was through three games than the 48% quarterback he was in the loss to Stanford. The running game needs to get going as well after being held to just 150 yards by a defense that was allowing 207 a game. Irish defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola and cornerback Jaden Mickey are both “questionable” to play this week, per head coach Marcus Freeman. Freshman tight end Eli Raridon is out for the rest of the season after tearing an ACL this week.

What to Know - UNLV: UNLV’s basketball team is known as the “Runnin’ Rebels”, but the football team is called simply "Rebels". They are led by third-year head coach Marcus Arroyo. He was 2-16 in his first two seasons (just six games in Covid-shortened 2020), but got out to a 3-1 start this year. UNLV has lost its last two games to San Jose State and Air Force by a combined 82-14 score. Rebel quarterback Doug Brumfield was knocked out of the Air Force game with a concussion. The left-handed dual threat sophomore may not play Saturday. If he can’t go, UNLV will likely turn to last year’s Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year, Cameron Friel, who is less mobile than Brumfield.

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. UNLV

